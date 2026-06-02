Falcon softball earns 2nd in league

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge softball team went 9-3 in Region 3 play this season and finished in a solid second place. The Falcons received the No. 10 seed in the final 6A RPI rankings but exited the playoffs after falling to No. 7 Westlake in the Super Regional round. The team earned a 16-14 overall record this season.

April 14: Skyridge 8, Lone Peak 3

On the road, the Falcons sent six runners across the plate in the top of the third inning to give themselves the winning margin in this region contest. Junior pitcher Callie Baker got the win with nine strikeouts against three walks, two hits and one run in four innings of work and also made a run.

Freshman Alyssa Atcitty threw the other three innings and also doubled for an RBI and scored. Senior Kaylie Power added three hits including a double for an RBI and two runs.

Junior Hudson Ford and sophomore Eden Rose each had two hits and scored once with Ford stealing two bases. Sophomore Isabella Plewe added a double with an RBI and run while senior Maylee Walston drove in a run and crossed once herself. Freshman Peyton Hadlock also supplied an RBI.

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April 20: Skyridge 4, American Fork 2

The Falcons hosted the Cavemen for an exciting league matchup. The teams were scoreless for the first four innings, but American Fork managed to get one runner across in the top of the fifth. Skyridge answered with three runs in the bottom half and added one in the sixth to cement the victory.

Baker scattered nine hits, struck out 11 and gave up no walks and just two runs in the win. Walston hit a solo home run and singled twice, scoring one other time.

Atcitty also had three hits including a double for an RBI and a run. Ford and senior Maddie Budge each added two hits and an RBI. Rose scored the other run.

April 21: Lehi 15, Skyridge 0

After a scoreless first inning on the road, the Falcons gave up 11 runs in the second inning and four in the third to end the game at that point without getting a single hit.

April 23: Skyridge 18, Corner Canyon 3

The Falcons bounced back in a big way at home against the Chargers, scoring five, six and then seven runs in the first three innings to close out the contest early. Atcitty got the win in the circle along with two RBI and Rose appeared in relief.

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Junior Lacey Southwick singled and homered, posting five RBI and an additional run. Walston doubled twice, drove in two and scored twice as well. Baker added a double, an RBI and two runs while Ford came across on a solo home run.

Plewe supplied two hits, two RBI and two runs. Hadlock doubled, drove one in and scored three times. Power made three runs as well. Junior Brynlee Ross singled twice for an RBI and a run. Budge drove in a run. Sophomore McCally Whiteley and freshman Chloe Barker each came across once as a pinch runner.

April 25: Falcons lose three at tourney

The Falcons played three games in one day at the Cache Valley Invitational. They lost to Sky View 6-4, then Mountain Crest 12-1, and finally Grantsville 8-0.

Hadlock had a double for two RBI and a run and Plewe scored once with a double against the Bobcats. Rose drove in a run and scored one. Walston provided the other run. Rose made the one score against the Mustangs.

April 29: Skyridge 19, American Fork 7

The third region contest against the Cavemen was a slugfest, with the teams combining for 30 hits in a game that went just five innings. Baker got the win in the circle with Atcitty finishing the job in relief. Seven of the 20 Falcon hits went for extra bases.

Plewe powered two home runs and posted eight RBI. Rose went 4-for-4 with a double and homer, five RBI plus an additional run. Baker and Ford each tallied three hits and three runs while Walston singled and homered for two RBI and two other runs. Power had two hits, two RBI and three runs.

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April 30: Skyridge 7, Lone Peak 5

This turned out to be a close game, but the Falcons took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning and stayed in front for the duration. Baker went the distance in the circle to get the win. Skyridge only made five hits but got some help from six Knight errors.

Hadlock had a double and two RBI. Ford, Baker and Walston each drove in a run and scored one as well. Ross, Atcitty, Power and Plewe crossed once apiece to complete the final tally.

May 1: Skyridge 16, Corner Canyon 1

The Falcons used a lot of players in this four-inning league contest. Atcitty got the start and the win with Rose throwing the final inning in relief. Each pitcher only allowed two hits.

Power led the offense going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored. Budge added three hits, drove in three and crossed once. Walston contributed two RBI and three runs. Senior Alyssa Little provided two hits, two RBI and a run while Ross doubled with an RBI and two runs.

May 4: Skyridge 16, Corner Canyon 2

On the road, the Falcons plated seven runs in the top of the sixth inning and shut the Chargers out for the fifth time in the bottom half to end the game early. Baker notched the victory with Atcitty and Southwick both seeing time in the circle.

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Ford had a busy afternoon at the plate, going 3-for-4 including a pair of doubles with three RBI and scoring four times. Baker singled and doubled, drove in four and crossed once. Power added three hits, three RBI and two runs.

May 8: Lehi 8, Skyridge 1

Ford had a single, stole three bases and scored once for the only Falcon run in this contest. Walston drove her in. Baker went the distance in the loss.

May 11: Mountain Ridge 6, Skyridge 2

The Falcons scored a run in their opening turn on the road and held the lead until the bottom of the third, when the Sentinels scored three times and stayed in front the rest of the way. Atcitty took the loss but shared the pitching load with Baker.

Hadlock had the only hit for Skyridge in this game and drove in one of the runs while Baker supplied the other RBI. Ford and Walston scored the runs after getting aboard with walks.

May 14-15: Falcons exit tourney

The visiting Falcons made a good start against the Thunder to open the playoffs, capturing the initial contest 11-8. However, Westlake won the early game the next day 20-10 and then prevailed in the tiebreaker 17-11 to end the season for Skyridge.

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The back-and-forth initial contest featured a combined 23 hits and eight errors. Baker earned the win with Atcitty making a brief appearance. Rose singled and doubled for three RBI. Walston had two hits, drove in two and crossed once. Baker added a single and double with an RBI and two runs.

In the second game, the Falcons scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to narrow a wide gap but then gave up seven runs in the bottom half to end the game at that point.

Walston and Rose each had a home run and three RBI with Walston scoring one other time. Hadlock added three hits including a pair of doubles to drive in a run and score twice. Power had a double, an RBI and a run, while Plewe crossed twice. Ford and Baker scored once apiece.

In the third contest, Skyridge posted runs in five straight innings but couldn’t match the six runs that Westlake got in the second and again in the fifth inning. This game featured 41 hits.

Photos by Matt Paepke.