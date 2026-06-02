Lehi project pairs affordable housing with childhood literacy

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

On Thursday, May 29, there was a grand opening in Lehi uniting state and local leaders for the Rippy Literacy Center satellite campus at Holbrook Farms, a project targeting childhood literacy and housing affordability.

Governor Spencer Cox and Abby Cox joined Ivory Innovations and local leaders, including Lehi Mayor Paul Binns, Lehi City Council members, and key community stakeholders, for the ribbon-cutting at the new development. The initiative successfully merges vital workforce affordable housing with enriched educational programming for local children.

The Rippy Literacy Center, spearheaded by Hester Rippy, has been in operation in Lehi for over 29 years. The new satellite campus will expand literacy programs, creating more accessible tutoring and learning opportunities for children in West Lehi.

Lehi City Council member Heather Newell said, “This is an incredible event, and I am grateful to be able to be here. How special it is to bring something like this to the community, and with such dedicated partnerships. There are few things more critical than education and the impact it has on a community.”

“My mom was a Title 1 director with the Alpine School District,” continued Newell. “Literacy was such a huge part of our home life as I was growing up. I love that we have literacy opportunities now more accessible for Lehi City residents.”

Several years ago, The Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation proposed a visionary partnership with the Rippy Literacy Center to bring affordable housing and childhood education together. Located in Lehi’s Innovation Park, this unique townhome community doubles as a learning hub, fully equipped with books, tutors, and essential reading resources.

Leaders at Ivory Innovations called the initiative a response to what they describe as “declining statewide academic performance, particularly in early reading skills.”

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As a resident of the Holbrook Farms townhome community in Lehi, Marie Wanlass shared that having the new satellite Literacy Center nearby is an absolute “lifesaver,” giving mothers like her invaluable peace of mind.

“I’ve lived in this development for one year and in the area for two years. My daughter is so excited about the literacy center. I will be enrolling her in the summer program because she has been struggling in school. The Literacy Center is located right next to our home and will be perfect for our family,” said Wanlass.

She added, “I feel that this project is amazing for the community and for all the children who may need to improve their literacy. It is a lifesaver as a mom to have peace of mind that there is help so close by.”

Heather Tucker, Director of the Rippy Literacy Center, said, “We are excited about this project. This will help parents and families who cannot get to downtown Lehi due to the traffic and will enhance the community and bring more opportunities to children.”

Innovation Park at Holbrook Farms is a townhome community where “affordability meets innovation.” The townhomes have been built with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. “Innovation Park is reimagining affordable housing,” stated Ashley Hadfield, Chief Operating Officer for Ivory Innovations.

“Ivory Innovations wants to make a dent in the housing affordability crisis, and this project is one way of doing that. This is the first community-focused initiative at Ivory Innovations designed to connect with the community. More projects like this will be built along the Wasatch front in the future,” concluded Hadfield.

Mayor Binns said, “This project is exciting for Lehi. This is what happens when communities come together. It is great to have strong business partners to help make great things happen.”

Governor Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox’s involvement in the center’s opening went beyond a simple ribbon-cutting. Thursday’s event highlighted two of their primary administrative initiatives: expanding early literacy and advancing affordable housing.

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The new literacy center offers a community solution. “It’s all of us coming together to help every child learn to read and to be able to be educated and thrive,” said Abby Cox.

“Our mission is to be a place where readers and volunteers can develop the skills to become leaders. Education, literacy and lifelong learning matter,” said Tucker.