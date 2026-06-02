OPINION: Utah homeowners deserve certainty in property rights

For the past two years, I have been fighting to keep legal ownership of my home after the death of my former husband.

That sentence alone sounds unusual. The facts behind it are even more unusual.

My former husband and I owned our marital home in joint tenancy with right of survivorship. In our divorce decree, he was given the opportunity to receive the home, but only if he paid me a $200,000 settlement and I signed a quitclaim deed transferring my interest. That did not happen before his death.

No $200,000 payment was made to me. No quitclaim deed was signed. After his death, I prepared the necessary documents to remove his name from the title, relying on the survivorship rights set forth in the deed.

Then a posthumously formed estate, created by my former father-in-law, claimed the home as his.

The estate filed a motion seeking to enforce the divorce decree as if the required payments and property transfer had already occurred. The district court ruled in my favor, finding that the home was mine. The court recognized that the conditions required under the divorce decree had not been completed.

The estate appealed. The Utah Court of Appeals has now reversed the district court’s ruling and sent the case back.

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I respect the court system, but I also believe the public has a right to understand why this matters beyond my own interests.

At its core, my case raises a question that should concern every Utah homeowner: When does ownership of real property actually change?

Does it change when a deed says it does? Does it change when a divorce decree requires a condition to be completed first? Or can a property interest be treated as transferred after death, even when a required payment was never made, and no deed was ever signed?

Those questions are not abstract to me. They have affected my home, my financial security, my peace, and my ability to move forward after divorce and loss. The uncertainty has affected more than my own future. As the legal guardian and conservator for my disabled adult daughter, I also must consider how prolonged litigation over my home affects her stability and long-term security.

This is not a dispute involving my former husband’s surviving spouse or children, who depended on this home. My former husband had no biological or adopted children, and his family received ownership of another home he owned in Salt Lake City. The home at issue is the one I have had to fight to protect while also considering the stability and long-term security of my disabled adult daughter.

Many Utah families rely on joint tenancy deeds. Many divorced spouses rely on language in their decrees that requires one party to pay the other before property changes hands. Many people assume that if payment is required before a transfer, it must actually be made.

My case challenges that common-sense assumption.

The estate’s position has long been that payment was available and that I refused it. But that claim has never matched what actually occurred. The only alleged “tender” was an email sent after my former husband’s death, claiming there was a check and asking my former divorce attorney to accept it informally. I had previously provided wiring instructions and other verifiable delivery options. I did not receive the money. The required transfer documents were never completed.

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That distinction matters.

There is a difference between saying money existed somewhere and making a payment under a court order. There is a difference between claiming someone refused payment and proving that payment was properly delivered or tendered. There is a difference between a hoped-for transfer and a legally completed one.

This case has also shown me how difficult it can be for an ordinary person to withstand prolonged litigation over something as fundamental as their home. Even when I prevailed in district court, the dispute did not end. A “lis pendens” remained on the property, encumbering the title and preventing me from fully moving forward. The legal process itself became a continuing emotional and financial burden.

I am not writing this to attack the courts. I am writing because the public should know when a case may have consequences beyond the parties named in the caption.

If a recorded joint tenancy deed can be overcome after death based on an uncompleted divorce provision, Utah homeowners deserve clarity. If a required settlement payment does not actually need to be made before property rights shift, divorced spouses deserve to know that. If posthumously formed estates can pursue homes under these circumstances, families deserve to understand the risks.

The law should provide certainty, especially in real property matters. Deeds should matter. Conditions in divorce decrees should matter. Actual payment should matter.

My case is not just about whether I keep my home. It is about whether Utah property owners can rely on the documents and legal principles they are told to trust.

I will continue pursuing every available legal option. But I also believe this conversation belongs in public view. Cases like mine should not unfold quietly, leaving others unaware of the questions being raised until it is their home, their decree, or their family that is caught in the same uncertainty.

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Utah homeowners deserve clear rules.

And when a case threatens to blur those rules, the public deserves to know.

Because the cost of continuing this fight is high, I have created a GoFundMe for those who wish to support my legal efforts and help bring attention to the broader property-rights issues this case raises: https://gofund.me/586df01b7

April Slaughter

Highland, UT