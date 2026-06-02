Pioneer softball wins league title

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi softball team went undefeated in Region 3 games this season and secured the league championship with a 12-0 record for their first region title since joining the Class 6A ranks. The Pioneers won their last eight games of the regular season.

April 20: Lehi 22, Corner Canyon 0

The Pioneers scored 17 runs in their first turn in a game that only went 2 ½ innings. Sophomore Jaxie Medler faced just 10 batters and struck out nine of them against one walk and no hits.

Junior outfielder Liv Davies led the offensive charge, going 3-for-4 including two doubles and a triple, four RBI and three runs scored. Senior first baseman Mya Maughan doubled and homered for four RBI and an additional run, while senior outfielder Brynlee Cook doubled and homered for five RBI and a run.

April 21: Lehi 15, Skyridge 0

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The Pioneers ended this game in three innings, with junior pitcher Abbi Harroun fanning five with two walks and no hits. On the other side of the plate, Lehi got offensive production from every batter with 13 hits plus junior outfielder Reese Taylor scoring twice as a pinch runner.

The Pioneers hit five home runs during the 11-run second inning, a program first as far as available records show. They were supplied by junior outfielder Brinlee Skidmore, Cook, senior Infielder Libby Baxter, Davies and Medler.

April 23: Lehi 10, American Fork 2

The Cavemen scored both of their runs in the first inning to get the early lead, but the Pioneers plated five runs in the top of the third and added more in every inning thereafter. Medler got the win in the circle with seven strikeouts against no walks, two hits and no runs after relieving an injured Harroun.

Senior outfielder Ashlyn Petersen, junior shortstop Camry Wassmer, Davies and Maughan provided the home runs in this contest where steady production was the key.

April 29: Lehi 6, Lone Peak 0

Junior Claire Crutchfield started the game and went four innings with four strikeouts against one walk and three hits. Medler shared the shutout with just 10 batters faced in the final three innings. She struck out five and gave up one walk, no hits and no runs to go with her two RBI.

Maughan provided two hits, two RBI and a run scored while Baxter added a solo home run. Wassmer and Taylor scored two runs apiece while junior catcher Piper Emery had two hits and an RBI.

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April 30: Lehi 7, Herriman 6 (8)

The Pioneers had another fun road game against the Mustangs that took an extra inning to decide. Herriman did all its damage in two stanzas with three runs each in the third and fifth innings while Lehi got three runs in the fifth but just singles in four other innings, including the decisive eighth.

Maughan singled and tripled with three RBI while Davies had a single and home run, driving in two and crossing one other time. Emery singled, tripled and scored. Baxter and Medler each supplied one of the other RBI. Crutchfield got the start, but Medler claimed the win in relief.

May 5: Lehi 16, Corner Canyon 0

Maughan, Medler and Crutchfield each threw one inning in this shortened contest, facing a combined 12 batters total and yielding just two hits and one walk. Medler also doubled and homered for five RBI while Cook hit two home runs for four RBI and Emery added three hits, three RBI and two runs.

May 7: Lehi 15, Lone Peak 0

The Pioneers boarded 11 runs in the third inning on the road and the game ended after the Knights took their turn. Crutchfield struck out seven of the 12 batters she faced with no walks and one hit.

Cook slugged a three-run homer while Davies hit two doubles and a triple for two RBI and three runs scored. Skidmore produced three hits including a home run, driving in two and crossing twice more herself. Baxter and Medler each scored two runs.

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May 8: Lehi 8, Skyridge 1 Medler got the start and the win with Crutchfield relieving her to finish the job. Cook posted a home run with three RBI while Emery added two doubles and one RBI. Wassmer singled and doubled to drive in two and a scored once.

Photos by Jim Ballard.