The Ruth’s “Once On This Island” an explosive celebration of life

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

The Ruth has created this year’s most magical theatrical experience with “Once On This Island.” From the moment you walk into the theater, you enter a different world. Tropical smells, lighting, and real sand, water and fire on the stage transport audiences to Ti Moune’s island home.

The rarely-performed musical sweeps onto Utah’s stages with charisma and utter joy. Loosely based on the story of “The Little Mermaid,” “Once On This Island” tells the charming story of young Ti Moune. The unique journey shares her experiences with life, love and even death. As she navigates new love and loss, she is influenced at every turn by the island’s gods: Agwe, Papa Ge, Erzulie and Asaka.

This show was one of the best pieces of theater I have ever witnessed performed on a Utah stage. Not only was the cast (which is made up entirely of people of color) dazzling, but the source material was brilliant. Somehow, the story uses simple means to communicate complex ideas and problems. I, for one, hope to see many more stories of this nature told on Utah’s many stages.

Blythe Snowden leads as Ti Moune. Her sweet smile and infectious spirit carry much of the show. She rarely leaves the stage, and she has energy to spare. Her emotional beats were palpable, and her skills were on display numerous times, such as during Ti Moune’s pivotal dance scene.

Corey Stefon Johnson joins Snowden as her love interest, Daniel. His soft and soaring voice contrasts perfectly with his complicated character arc. Nahla Fernelius played Ti Moune’s young counterpart, Little Girl, with an adorable presence and voice.

Oba Bonner as Tonton and Koryn Sobel as Mama are excellent choices for Ti Moune’s parents. Their emotion and connection with their young daughter felt incredibly lived in. I had the privilege to hear Sobel’s powerful vocals during “Pray,” and was blown away by her talent.

The gods were perfect in their respective roles. Yahosh Bonner astounded as the powerful Agwe, Brittany Andam was a motherly and lovely Asaka, Anya Sulimoni played a lovely Erzulie, and Beatriz Melo was a sly and sneaky Papa Ge. Their energy together was electric. Each of their respective songs and moments to shine were highlights of the evening, bringing the talented cast to the forefront of the story.

The ensemble was the heart of the production. Their singing, dancing and acting skills were all top-notch. Whenever they came out for a big ensemble number or even supported in the background, I was astounded. I hated looking away for a moment, even to take notes.

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Carter Thompson’s set design was one of the best elements. His unique island set allowed for characters to fully merge with the story they tell. I loved seeing little easter eggs, such as the peasants working in the sand or mothers washing clothes in the pool. The practicality of it all was astonishing, and genuinely the best set I’ve seen at The Ruth.

Costume design by Candice Nielsen was also a standout. She created multiple beautiful looks for every character. Ti Moune’s ball gown was a highlight, magically transforming into rags before the audience’s eyes. Her work on the gods’ costumes was also exceptional. The detail on Papa Ge’s jacket, hat and jewelry had me mesmerized.

Tying it all up, choreographer Izzy Arrieta brought a unique vision to this piece. It seems he understood the story at its core and made choreography to match.

“Once On This Island” is a beautiful piece about joy and what it means to tell stories. As the final song says, “Our lives become the stories we weave.” Take your family, kids, partner or friends to this show. But most importantly, get yourself there to witness this enchanting tale you may never see again.

“Once On This Island” runs at The Ruth until July 3 with nightly performances and select matinees. For tickets or more information, visit www.theruth.org.

This reviewer saw the show with its Monday/Wednesday/Friday cast, including a substitution from the Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday cast for the role of Daniel.