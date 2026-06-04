Connect with us

Education

ASD summer meals program is back to feed local students

Education Lehi City News

Longtime MTECH President Clay Christensen announces plans to step down

Education

Aspen Peaks, Timpanogos School Districts work to ease transition for border-area students

Education

Lehi-area teachers earn $10,000 STEM innovation awards

Education Lehi City News

Belmont Senior Sendoff event builds tradition of honoring graduates

Education

MTECH students earn top honors at state HOSA competition

Education Local News

American Fork student earns national bid in FCCLA Interior Design competition

Education

Aspen Peaks seeks input through Gratitude & Listening Tour

Education

Students to Shine at Alpine School District’s Special Schools Prom

Education

Utah’s first Waldorf-inspired high school comes to Utah County

Education

ASD summer meals program is back to feed local students

Published

2 hours ago

on

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Families looking for help with meals during the summer break can take advantage of Alpine School District’s free summer meals program, which provides breakfast and lunch to all children under the age of 18 at several locations throughout northern Utah County.

The program is open to all children to help ensure they receive nutritious meals while school is out of session. Unlike during the regular school year, families do not need to meet free or reduced-price meal qualifications to participate. No pre-registration is required.

Meal service began June 1 and will continue every weekday through June 26 at designated school sites around Utah County, including Forbes Elementary in American Fork.

Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., while lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Adult meals are also available for purchase. Breakfast costs $3, and lunch is available for $5.

Children may receive meals at any participating location and do not need to be enrolled at the host school.

Meals will be served at the following schools:

Advertisement
  • Cherry Hill Elementary, 250 East 1650 South, Orem
  • Forbes Elementary, 281 North 200 East, American Fork
  • Mount Mahogany Elementary, 618 N. 1300 West, Pleasant Grove
  • Mountain Trails Elementary, 3951 N. Wood Road, Eagle Mountain
  • Mountain View High School, 665 W. Center Street, Orem
  • Orem Junior High School, 765 North 600 West, Orem
  • Westmore Elementary, 1150 South Main Street, Orem
  • Windsor Elementary, 1315 North Main Street, Orem

The Boys and Girls Club of Utah County will offer free meals June 26 – August 14 at Parkside Elementary and Windsor Elementaries in Orem from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and at Westmore Elementary and Orem Junior High School in Orem from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. No meals will be served on July 4 and July 24.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *