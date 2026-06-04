ASD summer meals program is back to feed local students

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Families looking for help with meals during the summer break can take advantage of Alpine School District’s free summer meals program, which provides breakfast and lunch to all children under the age of 18 at several locations throughout northern Utah County.

The program is open to all children to help ensure they receive nutritious meals while school is out of session. Unlike during the regular school year, families do not need to meet free or reduced-price meal qualifications to participate. No pre-registration is required.

Meal service began June 1 and will continue every weekday through June 26 at designated school sites around Utah County, including Forbes Elementary in American Fork.

Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., while lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Adult meals are also available for purchase. Breakfast costs $3, and lunch is available for $5.

Children may receive meals at any participating location and do not need to be enrolled at the host school.

Meals will be served at the following schools:

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Cherry Hill Elementary, 250 East 1650 South, Orem

Forbes Elementary, 281 North 200 East, American Fork

Mount Mahogany Elementary, 618 N. 1300 West, Pleasant Grove

Mountain Trails Elementary, 3951 N. Wood Road, Eagle Mountain

Mountain View High School, 665 W. Center Street, Orem

Orem Junior High School, 765 North 600 West, Orem

Westmore Elementary, 1150 South Main Street, Orem

Windsor Elementary, 1315 North Main Street, Orem

The Boys and Girls Club of Utah County will offer free meals June 26 – August 14 at Parkside Elementary and Windsor Elementaries in Orem from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and at Westmore Elementary and Orem Junior High School in Orem from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. No meals will be served on July 4 and July 24.