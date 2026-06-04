Education
ASD summer meals program is back to feed local students
Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press
Families looking for help with meals during the summer break can take advantage of Alpine School District’s free summer meals program, which provides breakfast and lunch to all children under the age of 18 at several locations throughout northern Utah County.
The program is open to all children to help ensure they receive nutritious meals while school is out of session. Unlike during the regular school year, families do not need to meet free or reduced-price meal qualifications to participate. No pre-registration is required.
Meal service began June 1 and will continue every weekday through June 26 at designated school sites around Utah County, including Forbes Elementary in American Fork.
Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., while lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Adult meals are also available for purchase. Breakfast costs $3, and lunch is available for $5.
Children may receive meals at any participating location and do not need to be enrolled at the host school.
Meals will be served at the following schools:
- Cherry Hill Elementary, 250 East 1650 South, Orem
- Forbes Elementary, 281 North 200 East, American Fork
- Mount Mahogany Elementary, 618 N. 1300 West, Pleasant Grove
- Mountain Trails Elementary, 3951 N. Wood Road, Eagle Mountain
- Mountain View High School, 665 W. Center Street, Orem
- Orem Junior High School, 765 North 600 West, Orem
- Westmore Elementary, 1150 South Main Street, Orem
- Windsor Elementary, 1315 North Main Street, Orem
The Boys and Girls Club of Utah County will offer free meals June 26 – August 14 at Parkside Elementary and Windsor Elementaries in Orem from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and at Westmore Elementary and Orem Junior High School in Orem from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. No meals will be served on July 4 and July 24.