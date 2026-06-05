New Goodwill Store opens in Orem

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

A new destination for bargain-hunting shoppers has arrived in Utah County. Goodwill recently opened its first Utah County location in Orem, marking a significant expansion for the nonprofit organization and providing residents with a new place to shop, donate, and support community programs.

The new store, located on Center Street in Orem, officially opened on May 21 and is one of the largest Goodwill locations in Utah. The store becomes the 10th Goodwill location in the state and the first ever in Utah County.

The opening comes in response to growing demand for Goodwill’s services and retail stores along the Wasatch Front. Known for offering affordable secondhand clothing, furniture, home décor, books, electronics, and household items, Goodwill has built a loyal following among shoppers seeking unique finds while supporting its charitable mission.

The Orem location features a large retail floor stocked with donated merchandise that changes daily as new items arrive. Shoppers can browse everything from gently used clothing and shoes to furniture, kitchenware, and decorative items. The store appeals to a wide range of customers, including college students, budget-conscious families, collectors, and DIY enthusiasts.

The new location provides a convenient drive-up donation area where residents can drop off gently used items during regular donation hours. Donations help keep usable goods out of landfills while supplying inventory for Goodwill stores.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Donation hours begin one hour earlier, running from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.

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While many people recognize Goodwill for its thrift stores, the retail operations are only one part of the organization’s broader mission. Goodwill stores in Utah are operated by Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain, a nonprofit organization serving communities across Utah, Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.

Revenue generated through store sales helps fund a variety of programs and services, including employment assistance, disability services, behavioral health programs, clinical support services and early intervention programs. The organization works to provide opportunities for people facing barriers to employment and independence.

According to Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain, the stores help create employment opportunities for people from all walks of life while also generating funding for community-focused programs. The organization emphasizes that every purchase and donation contributes directly to those efforts.

The arrival of Goodwill in Utah County also supports growing interest in sustainability and reuse. By extending the life of clothing, furniture, and household goods, thrift stores play an important role in reducing waste and encouraging responsible consumption.

The Orem store’s opening reflects the continued growth of Utah County, where population increases have created demand for additional retail options and community resources. As one of the largest Goodwill locations in the state, the new store will serve residents from across Utah Valley, including Orem, Provo, Lindon, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, and surrounding communities.

With its combination of affordable shopping, convenient donation services, and community impact, Goodwill’s newest location is positioned to become a popular destination for Utah County residents while supporting programs that benefit thousands of individuals and families across the region.