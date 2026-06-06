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Nine contestants vie for the 2026 Miss Lehi crown

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Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 13, as nine incredible local women take the stage at Lehi High School for the Miss Lehi Scholarship Competition. The contestants will showcase their talents in the following categories: personal interviews, on-stage conversational skills, health and fitness, performance talents and evening wear. All contestants are profiled below.

The competition begins at 7 p.m. with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://misslehiut.ticketspice.com/miss-lehi-scholarship-competition-2026.

Contestant #1
Maren Shelton
Daughter of Emily and Donnie Shelton
Talent: Martial Arts Demonstration
Community Service Initiative: Turn On The Light – Shining Light on Neurodivergent Awareness and Early Diagnosis

Contestant #2
Brookly Ward
Daughter of Nathan and Natalie Ward
Talent: Dance Performance
Community Service Initiative: Nourish & Strengthen – Empowering our Lehi community for better health through nutrition education and excitement for healthy eating

Contestant #3

Sarah Shelley
Daughter of Stephanie and Clay Shelley
Talent: Vocal Performance
Community Service Initiative: There Is Hope, and There Is Help –We can find hope and help by pursuing physical and mental wellness

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Contestant #4

Lyric Quilter
Daughter of Crystal and Scott Quilter
Talent: Vocal Performance
Community Service Initiative: Playground Progress –Promoting healthy habits to create strong futures

Contestant #5

Jeida Barron
Daughter of Martha Anaya and Andress Barron
Talent: Painting
Community Service Initiative: Voices Illuminated – Creating a Safer, More Confident, and Informed Digital World

Contestant #6

Vanessa Wong
Daughter of Annie and Terry Wong
Talent: Chinese Harp/Piano Performance
Community Service Initiative: The Silver Connection – Combating senior loneliness through intergenerational connection

Contestant #7

Hannah Shelley
Daughter of Heather and Chris Shelley
Talent: Vocal Performance
Community Service Initiative: CosmoCares: Caring Through Cosmetology – Everyone deserves to feel beautiful, especially when life tells them otherwise

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Contestant #8

Isabel Lopez
Daughter of Brenda and Francisco Lopez
Talent: Vocal Performance
Community Service Initiative: Move To Be Seen – Movement Heals, Self Expression Empowers

Contestant #9

Izzy Dallin
Daughter of Becky and Selby Dallin
Talent: Dance Performance
Community Service Initiative: The HOPE Project: Teen Mental Health Resilience and Suicide Prevention – Teaching resilience. Inspiring hope.

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