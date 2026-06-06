Nine contestants vie for the 2026 Miss Lehi crown

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 13, as nine incredible local women take the stage at Lehi High School for the Miss Lehi Scholarship Competition. The contestants will showcase their talents in the following categories: personal interviews, on-stage conversational skills, health and fitness, performance talents and evening wear. All contestants are profiled below.

The competition begins at 7 p.m. with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://misslehiut.ticketspice.com/miss-lehi-scholarship-competition-2026.

Contestant #1

Maren Shelton

Daughter of Emily and Donnie Shelton

Talent: Martial Arts Demonstration

Community Service Initiative: Turn On The Light – Shining Light on Neurodivergent Awareness and Early Diagnosis

Contestant #2

Brookly Ward

Daughter of Nathan and Natalie Ward

Talent: Dance Performance

Community Service Initiative: Nourish & Strengthen – Empowering our Lehi community for better health through nutrition education and excitement for healthy eating

Contestant #3

Sarah Shelley

Daughter of Stephanie and Clay Shelley

Talent: Vocal Performance

Community Service Initiative: There Is Hope, and There Is Help –We can find hope and help by pursuing physical and mental wellness

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Contestant #4

Lyric Quilter

Daughter of Crystal and Scott Quilter

Talent: Vocal Performance

Community Service Initiative: Playground Progress –Promoting healthy habits to create strong futures

Contestant #5

Jeida Barron

Daughter of Martha Anaya and Andress Barron

Talent: Painting

Community Service Initiative: Voices Illuminated – Creating a Safer, More Confident, and Informed Digital World

Contestant #6

Vanessa Wong

Daughter of Annie and Terry Wong

Talent: Chinese Harp/Piano Performance

Community Service Initiative: The Silver Connection – Combating senior loneliness through intergenerational connection

Contestant #7

Hannah Shelley

Daughter of Heather and Chris Shelley

Talent: Vocal Performance

Community Service Initiative: CosmoCares: Caring Through Cosmetology – Everyone deserves to feel beautiful, especially when life tells them otherwise

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Contestant #8

Isabel Lopez

Daughter of Brenda and Francisco Lopez

Talent: Vocal Performance

Community Service Initiative: Move To Be Seen – Movement Heals, Self Expression Empowers

Contestant #9

Izzy Dallin

Daughter of Becky and Selby Dallin

Talent: Dance Performance

Community Service Initiative: The HOPE Project: Teen Mental Health Resilience and Suicide Prevention – Teaching resilience. Inspiring hope.