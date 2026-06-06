Skyridge athletes and musicians excel in classroom too

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

For more than 40 years, the Utah High School Activities Association has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition.

Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability as a varsity contributor and academic proficiency, as measured by cumulative grade point average combined with an ACT or SAT score. All students with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 qualify for the honor.

With more than 100,000 students participating in high school activities in Utah, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.

Teams are named by sport and classification. Winners in the UHSAA-sanctioned cultural arts categories are also included. Following are the names of the Skyridge High School students who earned this honor in Class 6A during the 2025-26 school year.

FALL

Advertisement

Boys Cross Country

Cabell Buechner

Greyson Spencer

Ian Greene

Girls Cross Country

Kenna Conner

McKenna Brock

Rebecca Guymon

Advertisement

Football

Adam Warren

Briggs Parker

Calvin Bradbury

Hunter Sheffield

Jonathan Detro

William Bowman

Boys Golf

Advertisement

Drew Kimball

Luke Jensen

Girls Soccer

Aly Johns

Kate Scoville

Railey James

Girls Tennis

Andi Armstrong

Advertisement

Launi Menke

Girls Volleyball

Keira Bassett

Lillian Lundberg

WINTER

Boys Basketball

Carson Mosteller

Zachary Gagon

Advertisement

Girls Basketball

Abigail Dotson

Kyah Perkins

Competitive Cheer

Katie Zabriskie

Drill Team

Audrey Fletcher

Boys Swimming

Advertisement

Connor Woolley

Daniel Wang

Ryder Shorten

Girls Swimming

Rachel Cottrell

Boys Wrestling

Carter Johnson

Dallin Davidson

Advertisement

Girls Wrestling

Shaelynn Willes

SPRING

Girls Golf

Elizabeth Scarbrough

Boys Lacrosse

Cabell Buechner

Carson Butterfield

Advertisement

Dylan Forsgren

Girls Lacrosse

Lainie Zollweg

Shaelynn Willes

Boys Soccer

Boston Long

Luke Jensen

Softball

Advertisement

Alyssa Little

Boys Track

Briggs Parker

Greyson Spencer

Samuel Spiesman

Ty Baird

Girls Track

Abigail Dotson

Advertisement

Claire Wallgren

Kenna Conner

Lucy Hawkins

McKenna Brock

Rebecca Guymon

Boys Volleyball

Tyson Hofhiens

ACTIVITIES

Advertisement

Instrumental Music

Bryant Baird

Charlotte Baer

Elly Goodman

Lainie Zollweg

Makayla Nuttall

Sarah Ballard

Vienna Hwang