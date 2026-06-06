Lehi Sports
Skyridge athletes and musicians excel in classroom too
Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press
For more than 40 years, the Utah High School Activities Association has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition.
Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability as a varsity contributor and academic proficiency, as measured by cumulative grade point average combined with an ACT or SAT score. All students with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 qualify for the honor.
With more than 100,000 students participating in high school activities in Utah, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.
Teams are named by sport and classification. Winners in the UHSAA-sanctioned cultural arts categories are also included. Following are the names of the Skyridge High School students who earned this honor in Class 6A during the 2025-26 school year.
FALL
Boys Cross Country
Cabell Buechner
Greyson Spencer
Ian Greene
Girls Cross Country
Kenna Conner
McKenna Brock
Rebecca Guymon
Football
Adam Warren
Briggs Parker
Calvin Bradbury
Hunter Sheffield
Jonathan Detro
William Bowman
Boys Golf
Drew Kimball
Luke Jensen
Girls Soccer
Aly Johns
Kate Scoville
Railey James
Girls Tennis
Andi Armstrong
Launi Menke
Girls Volleyball
Keira Bassett
Lillian Lundberg
WINTER
Boys Basketball
Carson Mosteller
Zachary Gagon
Girls Basketball
Abigail Dotson
Kyah Perkins
Competitive Cheer
Katie Zabriskie
Drill Team
Audrey Fletcher
Boys Swimming
Connor Woolley
Daniel Wang
Ryder Shorten
Girls Swimming
Rachel Cottrell
Boys Wrestling
Carter Johnson
Dallin Davidson
Girls Wrestling
Shaelynn Willes
SPRING
Girls Golf
Elizabeth Scarbrough
Boys Lacrosse
Cabell Buechner
Carson Butterfield
Dylan Forsgren
Girls Lacrosse
Lainie Zollweg
Shaelynn Willes
Boys Soccer
Boston Long
Luke Jensen
Softball
Alyssa Little
Boys Track
Briggs Parker
Greyson Spencer
Samuel Spiesman
Ty Baird
Girls Track
Abigail Dotson
Claire Wallgren
Kenna Conner
Lucy Hawkins
McKenna Brock
Rebecca Guymon
Boys Volleyball
Tyson Hofhiens
ACTIVITIES
Instrumental Music
Bryant Baird
Charlotte Baer
Elly Goodman
Lainie Zollweg
Makayla Nuttall
Sarah Ballard
Vienna Hwang