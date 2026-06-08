Lehi athletes earn academic honors

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

For more than 40 years, the Utah High School Activities Association has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition.

Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability as a varsity contributor and academic proficiency, as measured by cumulative grade point average combined with an ACT or SAT score. All students with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 qualify for the honor.

With more than 100,000 students participating in high school activities in Utah, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.

Teams are named by sport and classification. Following are the names of the Lehi High School students who earned this honor in Class 6A during the 2025-26 school year.

FALL

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Boys Cross Country

Austin Sorensen

Benjamin Wood

Carson Howard

Easton Peck

Henry Owens

Isaac Reece

Jameson Lowry

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Joshua Smith

Keaton Burr

Miles Braithwaite

Ryan Pope

Girls Cross Country

Alyssa Shaw

Hannah Jorgensen

Madolyn Peterson

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Football

Bryan Medler

Cael Larsen

Treyson Fabrizio

Girls Soccer

Isabelle Dahl

Girls Tennis

Bailey Stevenett

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Sadie DeSpain

WINTER

Boys Basketball

Isaac Smith

Girls Basketball

Brynlee Cook

Macy Soelberg

Madison Andrews

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Competitive Cheer

Abigail Martinez

Alyssa Shaw

Drill Team

Rose Thresher

Boys Swimming

Jeffrey Smith

SPRING

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Girls Golf

Jocelyn Egbert

Boys Lacrosse

Henry Owens

Girls Lacrosse

Ashlyn Atkin

Hannah Jorgensen

Boys Soccer

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Benjamin Wood

Jameson Lowry

Softball

Brynlee Cook

Boys Tennis

Christian Everett

Dallin Bassett

Boys Track

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Austin Sorensen

Benjamin Wood

Carson Howard

Easton Peck

Easton Russell

Joshua Smith

Keaton Burr

Matthew Heap

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Miles Braithwaite

Sumner Radke

Thomas Faber

Girls Track

Macy Soelberg