Lehi Sports
Lehi athletes earn academic honors
Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press
For more than 40 years, the Utah High School Activities Association has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition.
Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability as a varsity contributor and academic proficiency, as measured by cumulative grade point average combined with an ACT or SAT score. All students with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 qualify for the honor.
With more than 100,000 students participating in high school activities in Utah, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.
Teams are named by sport and classification. Following are the names of the Lehi High School students who earned this honor in Class 6A during the 2025-26 school year.
FALL
Boys Cross Country
Austin Sorensen
Benjamin Wood
Carson Howard
Easton Peck
Henry Owens
Isaac Reece
Jameson Lowry
Joshua Smith
Keaton Burr
Miles Braithwaite
Ryan Pope
Girls Cross Country
Alyssa Shaw
Hannah Jorgensen
Madolyn Peterson
Football
Bryan Medler
Cael Larsen
Treyson Fabrizio
Girls Soccer
Isabelle Dahl
Girls Tennis
Bailey Stevenett
Sadie DeSpain
WINTER
Boys Basketball
Isaac Smith
Girls Basketball
Brynlee Cook
Macy Soelberg
Madison Andrews
Competitive Cheer
Abigail Martinez
Alyssa Shaw
Drill Team
Rose Thresher
Boys Swimming
Jeffrey Smith
SPRING
Girls Golf
Jocelyn Egbert
Boys Lacrosse
Henry Owens
Girls Lacrosse
Ashlyn Atkin
Hannah Jorgensen
Boys Soccer
Benjamin Wood
Jameson Lowry
Softball
Brynlee Cook
Boys Tennis
Christian Everett
Dallin Bassett
Boys Track
Austin Sorensen
Benjamin Wood
Carson Howard
Easton Peck
Easton Russell
Joshua Smith
Keaton Burr
Matthew Heap
Miles Braithwaite
Sumner Radke
Thomas Faber
Girls Track
Macy Soelberg