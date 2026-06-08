Lehi junior golfer wins in Texas, gets national berth

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Lehi High School incoming sophomore Jordan Ofahengaue won the sixth annual Mack Champ Invitational at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston (TX) on June 7, qualifying him for an automatic bid to the 50th PGA Junior Championship to be played July 28-31 in Frisco (TX).

The Cameron Champ Foundation hosts the MCI event, which is named in honor of the PGA Tour professional’s late grandfather Mack, who taught him the game. Jeff Champ, Cameron’s father, represented him at the tournament.

Ofahengaue won the boys tournament by three strokes over a field of 47 players ages 14-18 from many different states and three other countries. He shot a 68 the first day and a 71 the second round for a combined total of 139 (-5).

A Pioneer teammate, incoming junior D’Adiddas Notoa, finished tied for sixth place with an even-par 144. Another Lehi resident, Jraice Finau, who will be a freshman this fall, tied for 26th place with a 149.

According to the event website, this tournament is guided by three core pillars:

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1-To provide a premier competitive experience for junior golfers from diverse backgrounds.

2-To create an event where players and their families can connect, share their journeys, and build lifelong relationships.

3-To serve as a springboard into top-tier junior tournaments and college scholarship opportunities.

The four-day event included a separate girls tournament and was held at the home of the LPGA Chevron Championship and the PGA Tour’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.

“Competing at Memorial Park provides players the opportunity to perform on a LPGA major championship and PGA Tour–tested venue, reinforcing the tournament’s elite standard and preparing athletes for the highest levels of competitive golf,” the website said.

Besides the opportunity to earn the bid to Nationals, player performances at the Mack Champ Invitational are officially recognized by leading junior and amateur golf ranking organizations, including: AJGA Performance Based Entry (PBE), World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard (JGS).

This recognition ensures tournament results carry national significance within the junior golf and collegiate recruiting landscape and provides an important pathway for elite junior golfers seeking exposure and advancement.