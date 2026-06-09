Armstrong nets top state honor

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Skyridge senior Andi Armstrong was named the recipient of the 2026 Ms. Tennis award at the Deseret News annual athletic honors banquet on Monday night (June 8) at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Although the Falcons finished third in the tournament this past season after winning five state championships in a row, Armstrong capped her outstanding prep career by winning the Class 6A No. 1 Singles title last fall in dominating fashion.

Seeded No. 2 entering the playoffs, she blew through the state tournament and confidently defeated the top-seeded player to capture the bracket championship.

“It was amazing to see Andi be the mental demon that she can be, which allowed her to play her game and take out the No. 1 seed in the finals to win it all,” said Coach Ben Armstrong, who is her dad as well.

Armstrong was also a key contributor to the last three Skyridge state title teams. As a freshman in 2022, she won the silver medal at No. 3 Singles.

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The next year in 2023 as a sophomore, she paired up with senior Kylee Sperry in the First Doubles division and the duo rolled through the season and the state tournament to claim the gold medal in their bracket.

In her junior season in 2024, Armstrong returned to individual competition in the No. 2 Singles bracket and went on to earn the 6A state title in that division.

All told, in her impressive four years of high school tennis, Armstrong competed in four of the five state-level brackets and earned three gold and one silver medal, a level of achievement rarely seen in the sport and a testament to her versatility and mastery of the game.