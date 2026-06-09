Lehi hires girls basketball coach

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School administration has announced the appointment of Qi’Sean Rust to the position of head girls basketball coach. Former Coach Sean Seastrand is the new head boys basketball coach at Mountain View.

“We had a very deep pool of candidates and Coach Rust did a fantastic job in his interview,” said Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. Rust has spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach under Seastrand.

“Coach Rust is a ‘Lehi guy’ – he played here, graduated here and has coached here. He truly ‘Bleeds Purple!’ Coach Rust has a great work ethic and truly wants to see each girl improve. We look forward to having him as part of our Pioneer coaching staff,” Lewis said.

“I grew up in Lehi and attended Lehi High School from 2014 to 2018,” Rust said. “During my time there, I played both football and basketball and was fortunate enough to be part of a state championship football team.”

That was in 2017, his senior season, when he received 5A All-State Second Team honors as a cornerback. He finished his Pioneer career with 96 tackles, five interceptions including one for a touchdown, and nine pass deflections. He was also a guard on the varsity basketball team.

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“Some of my best memories and biggest life lessons came from my time as a student-athlete at Lehi,” Rust said. “After high school, I continued my athletic career at Dakota State University, where I played both football and basketball.

“Those experiences taught me the value of hard work, accountability, and being part of something bigger than yourself,” he continued. “After college, I found my passion in coaching and player development.

“Over the past several years, I’ve worked with athletes of all ages through individual training, club basketball and high school coaching. As part of the Lehi Girls Basketball program, I’ve built relationships with players and families while learning what it takes to run a successful program.

“I’ve also coached at the national club level with Utah Storm and worked as a basketball trainer, helping athletes pursue their goals on and off the court,” the coach said.

“Lehi has always been home to me, which is why this opportunity means so much. This community has had a tremendous impact on my life, and I don’t take the responsibility of leading this program lightly,” Rust said.

“My goal is to help young women become the best versions of themselves, both as basketball players and as people. I want our program to be built on strong relationships, accountability, hard work, and a genuine love for representing Lehi.

“My wife, Camry, and I have two children, and family is at the center of everything I do,” he added. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve this community as the head coach of Lehi Girls Basketball, and I’m excited to continue building on the strong foundation that has already been established within the program.”