Make the most of summer with family-friendly activities

Madelyn Wilson | Lehi Free Press

With a hot summer on the horizon and schools closed for the coming months, parents and families are scrambling for ways to get out of the house and make the most of the next few months. From Thanksgiving Point’s five family-friendly venues to camping up the canyon to local city celebrations, Utah County has many unique offerings for families looking to get more out of their summer vacation.

City celebrations

● Lehi Round-Up Days: This June 20-28, Lehi will celebrate its annual Round-Up Rodeo, flanked by festivities throughout the city. This year’s theme is “Stars, Stripes, and Sparkles!” While the Saturday rodeo is sold out and Wednesday through Friday each only has a handful of tickets remaining, there will still be city-sponsored events all week long. Various parades, sporting tournaments and family outings are open to the public. For more information about Round-Up Days, visit www.lehi-ut.gov/recreation-community/events/round-up-week.

● American Fork Steel Days: Later this summer, American Fork will celebrate its heritage with Steel Days, running July 18-25 with a theme of “Super Neighbors, Everyday Heroes.” Events include a concert in the park, various art shows and tournaments, a drone display, American Fork’s Got Talent and the parade, all leading up to the City of Fun Carnival, which will run at Mary & Art Dye Park on Thursday through Saturday of that week. For more information about Steel Days, visit www.steeldaysaf.com.

● Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days: Neighbor city Pleasant Grove’s famous Strawberry Days will run June 13-20, with events like the rodeo, a concert in the park, pioneer tours and the City of Fun Carnival. Strawberries ‘n Cream will be available, either for free or for purchase, at various events throughout the week. For more information about Strawberry Days, visit www.strawberrydays.org.

Escape the heat

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● Thanksgiving Point has several play and learning venues, most of them indoors, offering an ideal way to get out of the heat. From dinosaur bones to butterflies to pony rides to a rainforest playground, Thanksgiving Point has something for everyone. Be sure to check out this summer’s special attraction at Ashton Gardens, Imaginaria, celebrating 250 years of our nation’s freedom.

● Summer movie clubs: Both Cinemark and Megaplex offer a kids’ summer movie club, showing children’s movies on weekday mornings with tickets on the cheap. Cinemark’s summer selection includes K-Pop Demon Hunters Sing-Along, A Minecraft Movie, and The Bad Guys 2 for $1.75 per ticket. Megaplex will show Sing, Curious George, and Shrek 2, among others, for $2.50 per ticket. Visit www.cinemark.com/movies-for-every-season-at-cinemark/summer-movie-clubhouse/ for Cinemark showtimes and megaplex.com/en/Kids-Summer-Movies-2026 for Megaplex showtimes.

● Bowling: Local favorites Jack & Jill Bowling and Fat Cats are a great way for families with kids of any age to get out of the sun for a few hours. Jack & Jill has locations in Lehi and American Fork, while Fat Cats has locations in Saratoga Springs, Bluffdale and Provo. Both businesses have more than just bowling; hit the arcade at either place, or even catch a movie at Fat Cats.

● The Big Green Indoor Playground: The Big Green opened in Saratoga Springs just a year and a half ago, offering a playground to escape extreme temperatures. The playground includes simple play structures for littles, climbing walls and basketball courts for older kids, and a co-working space for parents. They’re offering a summer pass that includes 2 hours of play daily through Aug. 31 for just $59.99 per child. Visit www.thebiggreen.com for more information and to grab a summer pass.

● Kangaroo Zoo: An all-day play pass at Pleasant Grove’s indoor playground with massive, three-story inflatables is sure to get any kid’s wiggles out. Weekday admission is $6.99-12.99, with weekend admission going up to $7.99-$15.99. Babies under one year and adults 18 and older are always free with a child’s admission. For more information, visit www.kangaroozoo.com.

● The Ruth at Doterra makes for a great date night or a way to get your kids familiar with theatrical arts. This summer’s shows include “Once on This Island,” “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” and “Pride & Prejudice.” For tickets and information, visit www.theruth.org.

● Local library programs are a great way to get out of the heat and take advantage of community resources. The new Lehi Library offers programs for kids of all ages, book clubs for adults, and activities geared toward the whole family. The American Fork Library also has storytimes for kids and clubs for teenagers and adults. For more information, visit www.lehi-ut.gov/recreation-community/library or www.americanfork.gov/203/Library.

Get outside

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● Camping in Provo and American Fork Canyons is a great way to enjoy nature without having to break the bank on gas for a road trip. To search for and book local campgrounds, visit www.recreation.gov.

● The Lehi area has no shortage of amazing splash pads and playgrounds. A few local favorites include Lehi Family Park, Cook Family Park in Pleasant Grove, and Harvey Park in Cedar Hills (complete with a Hokulia Shave Ice right by the splash pad).

● The Murdock Canal Trail is a beautiful cycling path that runs from north Orem to Saratoga Springs. It’s a perfect way to get the whole family out on their bikes, scooters or on foot to explore Utah County. For an overview of the trail, visit www.alltrails.com/trail/us/utah/murdock-canal-trail.

● The most classic way to beat the heat is a trip to the pool. Lehi Legacy Center and American Fork Fitness Center pools boast affordable admission, water slides for older kids and splash areas for littles. Visit www.lehi-ut.gov/recreation-community/legacy-center or www.americanfork.gov/229/Fitness-Center for more information.

Must-try summer treats

● Blue Moo is the only ice cream joint in Utah to offer dozens of Blue Bell Ice Cream flavors by the scoop. Their new location in Pleasant Grove is a great spot to grab a scoop with the family.

● Karie Anne’s is an Italian ice spot that originated in Rexburg and has made its way down to Utah County. There are specialty gelati combos, including caramel apple, and each week brings a new ice and custard flavor. The food truck has locations in Lehi, Orem and Provo.

● Zeppe’s Italian Ice is a Utah favorite, coming north from St. George in the last several years. With a brand-new Pleasant Grove location alongside the existing Saratoga Springs, Provo and Springville locations. Be sure to try out a soft pretzel or a blended gelata!

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● Hokulia Shave Ice is the best Hawaiian ice you can find on the mainland. Nearby locations in Cedar Hills, Eagle Mountain, Highland, Orem and Saratoga Springs offer countless flavor combinations to help beat the heat.

● Bubba’s Frozen Treats at Highland Gardens offers Aggie Creamery ice cream by the scoop, seasonal fruit-topped custards, house-made waffle cones, and shaved ice. With plenty of table space, a corn hole setup, and big slides for the kids to enjoy, it’s a great spot for a summer evening treat.

This list is certainly not exhaustive, but we hope it offers a good start to families still looking for good ways to spend their summer. From all of us at Lehi Free Press, have a great summer and don’t forget the sunscreen!