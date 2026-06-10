Teaching grads face tight local job market

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press



Local university graduates entering the teaching profession are facing one of the tightest job markets in years, with many new degree holders finding it difficult to secure positions amid a broader national slowdown that has left recent college graduates across multiple fields competing for fewer openings.



Utah Valley University (UVU) graduate Gracie George expected to join the workforce quickly after finishing her student teaching this spring. Instead, she’s struggled to get interviews, competing for elementary teaching positions that are attracting more than 100 applicants for a single position.



“Most people are saying there’s not a lot of availability,” George said. “I only know of two of 24 in my cohort who have signed teaching contracts already.”



Her experience reflects the frustrations facing many of this year’s graduates, around 250 in UVU’s 2026 School of Education class, who started their programs shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic, hearing about an impending teacher shortage nationwide.



“Nationally, there is a shortage of teachers. In terms of the Wasatch Front, if you want to stay in one of these school districts, it’s one of the most competitive markets in the entire country,” said James Jacob, Dean of UVU’s School of Education.



Numbers provided by Alpine School District (ASD) show how competitive the local market is, with just 20 elementary positions and six secondary positions open as of June 1 in Utah’s largest district.

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ASD is averaging 150 applicants for every elementary position and around 100 applicants per opening in secondary subjects such as English, PE and History. Specialized CTE positions and openings for Math or Science receive fewer applications, though it is still a large pool.



ASD Director of Communications Rich Stowell cited supply and demand. “We are blessed with three large teacher education universities nearby — Utah Valley University, Brigham Young University, and Western Governors University. All three programs produce hundreds of high-quality teacher candidates each year,” he said. “It becomes a challenge to have so many qualified candidates when job opportunities tighten.”



Another factor is dynamic student populations. “Because student numbers are plateauing or dipping in some neighborhoods, there aren’t as many open positions available,” Stowell said.

Stowell also pointed to strong teacher retention, calling ASD a destination district for teachers. “Alpine School District has a reputation of being a great place to teach, both for new teachers and established educators,” he said. “We typically see application rates that outpace our openings.”



Jacob said that, despite the daunting numbers, there are still opportunities for new graduates locally, and especially a little further from home.



“If students are willing to consider a different location, they can get a job, no problem,” Jacob said, noting that the Clark County School District in Nevada and the Denver Public School District in Colorado face heavy shortages.



Many of Utah’s rural districts, within a couple of hours’ drive of the Wasatch Front, have openings they struggle to fill. “It’s always been competitive on the Wasatch Front. If you want to and are willing to relocate, you can still get the job,” he said.



To compete locally, Jacob said job-seekers should consider credentials that can help them stand out. “There are still certain fields where, no matter what, you can get a job. For instance, there is a shortage of certified Special Ed teachers everywhere in the country,” he said. “Planning to go into coaching is also a value-added you can bring into the position.” Specialized CTE credentials are also in demand.



Jacob said networking improves a candidate’s chances. “Our K-12 alliance is the strongest one in the state. As they are getting their degree, students have exposure to classrooms and schools as they go throughout their coursework. It’s really helpful for school districts to get to know the candidates.”

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On the flip side of the crowded job market, principals are finding themselves weighing large numbers of applicants as they search for candidates who will best serve their students.

Erin Gates, principal of Lehi’s Fox Hollow Elementary, recently closed a kindergarten position with 148 applicants. “I love the caliber of applicants we’re getting, but it’s really difficult. We are getting a lot of really good candidates, but we can’t hire them all.”



Gates narrows the field to approximately eight candidates, generally a mix of new and experienced teachers, and conducts panel interviews with other members of the administration and staff.



“It truly comes down to the right fit for the right person and place. We look at the dynamics of the grade level and what our students need for success,” she said.



The advice she’d give to new grads is simple: “Be patient. Do all you can to get into the schools, and vary your experience as much as possible to give you the edge,” Gates said. “As enrollment numbers are finalized in August, new positions will open up.”



George, who is looking for an elementary position, continues to check several district job pages and send in resumes daily.



“I wasn’t feeling very nervous throughout my time in school because I didn’t think it would be that hard to find a job,” she said. She’s feeling nervous now.



If she can’t find a position by the time school starts, she plans to sub or take a part-time job to get her foot in the door at a school or district. Until then, she keeps applying and hoping for that one chance to prove herself.