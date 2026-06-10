Utah County Jail kitchen serves meals--and second chances

Sally Francom | Lehi Free Press

Walk into the Utah County Jail kitchen, and you’ll find something many people might not expect: education and skills training.

While the jail’s kitchen is responsible for preparing meals for both inmates and staff, it has evolved into something much more than a food service operation. Today, it serves as a rehabilitation hub where inmates gain valuable job skills, industry certifications and a renewed sense of purpose.

Last year, Utah County launched a Food Handler’s Permit Program designed to help inmates prepare for life after incarceration. The initiative was championed by Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran after he toured the jail and recognized the potential of the facility’s robust kitchen operation as a workforce training environment.

The concept was straightforward: provide inmates with practical, employable skills they can immediately use upon release. The program is already showing results. Since its inception over the past year, several dozen inmates have earned their food handler permits and valuable kitchen experience.

“If we can give them a leg up and help them go and apply for jobs, that’s been helpful for some guys,” said Deputy Sheriff Chris Nielson, who oversees the kitchen and program.

Participants receive hands-on training in a commercial kitchen setting, learning food safety standards, proper sanitation procedures and equipment operation.

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“We work on teaching them work ethic, accountability and responsibility,” Nielson explained. “The goal isn’t just to teach someone how to cook. It’s to build confidence. It’s to give them a taste of success.”

Jail leaders say the program reflects a broader philosophy that treating inmates with dignity and providing meaningful opportunities can lead to better outcomes.

“They’re people, right? And they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” Nielson said.

That philosophy is reflected not only in the training opportunities available but also in the quality of meals prepared and served throughout the facility.

For many participants, the food handler permit represents more than a certificate; it represents an opportunity.

The cost for each inmate who chooses to participate in the program is only $15, which the county pays.

“Sometimes you might have good intentions when you’re getting out of jail, but if you don’t have what you need, oftentimes we find the inmates go back to their old ways,” Nielson noted. “So, when they have that food handler’s permit in their pocket, and they can go apply for a job the day that they get out of here and say, ‘I’ve already got my food handlers, it’s right here.’ It can be a definite benefit.”

County leaders view the initiative as a practical investment in reducing recidivism and improving public safety through rehabilitation. The Utah County Commission approved funding for the program, creating a pathway for inmates to leave incarceration with a recognized credential and improved employment prospects.

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“Our jail kitchen and staff, led by Lieutenant Nelson and Administrator Nielson, are top tier, and our Food Handler’s Permit Program is just one of the many positive initiatives taking place,” said Commissioner Beltran. “Since launching the program last year, we have provided inmates with the opportunity to gain valuable skills and earn an industry-recognized certification. This not only supports their personal growth while incarcerated but also helps prepare them for successful employment and reintegration into the community.”

The jail kitchen’s impact extends far beyond the facility’s walls. In addition to serving the jail population, the operation prepares more than 12,000 meals each month for the Mountainland Association of Governments (MAG) Meals on Wheels program, helping provide nutritious meals to seniors throughout the region.