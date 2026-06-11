Darbie Astill crowned Miss Lehi’s Teen 2026

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press



Nine accomplished contestants took the stage at Lehi Junior High School on Saturday, June 6, to compete for the title of Miss Lehi’s Teen. All the young women prepared for months to showcase their talents, physical wellness, poise, public speaking skills, and willingness to represent and serve Lehi City.



Captivating the judging panel with her poise and vibrant energy, Darbie Astill was crowned Miss Lehi’s Teen 2026 at the end of the competition. Astill was also the recipient of the Evening Gown Award.



“When they announced my name as the new Miss Lehi’s Teen, I was overcome with so many emotions. My brain replayed every second of the hard work, heartache and passion over the last few years of competing for the title and all the experiences that led up to that moment,” said Astill. “That is definitely a memory that I will hold forever as it has been a dream of mine to serve as Miss Lehi’s Teen, and I could not be more excited for the opportunity.”



Astill’s community service initiative, a requirement for the sister organization of the Miss America Scholarship Opportunity, is “Life in 3D: Helping Teenagers Live Outside of their Two-Dimensional Screens.” The community service initiative focuses on encouraging teens to disconnect, dive into hands-on hobbies, and build tangible memories in their local communities. Astill plans to host monthly screen-free community events designed to foster meaningful connections and create lasting memories.



“This initiative matters because many people become dependent on their phones and devices, and I have experienced that dependence turn into an addiction,” said Astill. “I discovered that screen addiction is a problem way bigger than just one person. It didn’t matter how much time I spent off of my phone, everyone around me still heavily depended on theirs.”



“Life in 3D is not just for one or two individuals; I hope to leave an impact on the community of Lehi,” added Astill.

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Astill is the daughter of Corey and Eileen Astill, and she is a student at Skyridge High School.

Miss Lehi’s Teen 2026 royalty includes Evie Fish (First Runner-Up) and Paityn Bass (Second Runner-Up). Both Fish and Bass won $500 scholarships. In addition, Bass was the recipient of the Talent Award. Fish was recognized for most tickets sold and the most sponsorships.



Jennifer Connolly (Miss Lehi 2025), Haylee Sullivan (Miss Lehi’s Teen 2025) and Desiree McKinnon (Miss Lehi’s Teen 2024), hosted the competition. The theme for the night was “Party in the USA” in honor of Miss Lehi’s Teen 2025 community service initiative, which focused on supporting military families through education, community engagement and recognition of their everyday sacrifices.