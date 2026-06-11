Hutchings Museum’s summer camp offerings

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press



Looking for a fun and educational way to keep children engaged this summer? The Hutchings Museum’s Explorers League Summer Camp offers young adventurers an opportunity to connect with the natural world and learn about Utah’s cultural history through hands-on activities, crafts and interactive presentations. Designed for students entering 2nd through 6th grades, the four-day camps encourage curiosity, creativity and exploration in a fun and welcoming environment.



Each day focuses on a different topic, allowing campers to explore rocks, minerals and fossils, learn about dinosaurs and prehistoric life, interact with live animals, and discover the natural world around them. Campers will also learn about Native American cultures and the history of Western settlement through activities and hands-on experiences that bring history to life.

The museum’s unique collections and knowledgeable educators help children connect with the world around them while developing a deeper appreciation for science, history and nature.

Advertisement



The Explorers League Summer Camp

Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 7-10

July 14-17

$175 per camper



Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. For camp dates, registration information and additional details, visit the Hutchings Museum Summer Camp page at https://www.jhutchingsmuseum.com/summer_camps. Follow the museum on social media and YouTube for upcoming events, activities and educational experiences.