Service extolled at Lehi’s Ronald McDonald House annual charity event

Sally Francom | Lehi Free Press



Several hundred guests gathered last Thursday at the Garden Room at Thanksgiving Point to support a program in Lehi that serves thousands of Utah families.



The luncheon was held to report to the community about the impact on families served at the Ronald McDonald House Charity’s (RMHC) Family Room in Lehi over the past year. The Family Room in Lehi is located inside Lehi’s Primary Children’s Hospital.



Over the last year, over 18,000 families have been served at Lehi’s Family Room, over 93,000 meals have been served, and over 31,000 hospital stays have occurred at the facility.



“The beautiful new Children’s Hospital is less than 10 minutes from where we are today. It contains a beautiful living room with books and games, a fully stocked kitchen with delicious homemade meals, private overnight family sleep rooms, a quiet room, laundry facilities and showers. It’s a ‘soft landing spot’ for people going through the hardest days of their lives,” said Carrie Romano, Chief Executive Officer of RMHC in Utah.



“Growth in Utah’s pediatric population and Utah’s world-class pediatric care are driving the clear need for more support for Utah’s hospitalized children,” she added.



Enthusiastic attendees responded to Romano’s message by donating cash and committing to service at the Lehi facility.

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There are many ways to serve Lehi’s Ronald McDonald Family Room. The “Together at the Table” program provides a much-needed service to families with seriously ill or injured children. Many families lack the time, resources or energy to prepare a healthy meal. This program invites volunteer groups of eight or fewer to provide, prepare and serve meals to families staying at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi. Groups are asked to serve up to 25 people. Lunch and dinner signups are available daily.



Ashley Parks, whose family has been served by a Ronald McDonald house and who works as the Utah County Community Engagement Manager for RMHC, spoke at the event.



“After the first published article in the Lehi Free Press, someone contacted me who began baking cookies with her grandson in the family room every Saturday night. She has been doing that for over a year now,” said Park.



“We love filling the Family Room with the comforts of home — including the smell of freshly baked cookies. In addition to providing meals, volunteer groups can sign up on the meal calendar to use our kitchen to bake their favorite goodies. Individuals and volunteer groups can sign up on the meal calendar to provide or prepare healthy grab-and-go snacks to store in our refrigerator,” she added.



Other opportunities for service include dedicating three hours per week to assist Guest Services Coordinators. Tasks include registering families, cleaning and organizing the Family Room, and performing other duties that maintain the peaceful space.



These opportunities and others at RMHC are available to church, civic or school groups looking to serve in the community. Groups seeking off-site volunteer opportunities can assemble craft or welcome kits to donate to the Family Room.



For more information, contact Ashley Parks at ashleyparks@rmhslc.org.