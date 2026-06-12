Foreign exchange program brings global connections to Utah

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Every year, thousands of students from across the globe participate in foreign exchange student programs. This fall, six families will be hosting a student for the school year. The opportunity can be life-changing, creating a bond that lasts long after the exchange is over.

The Craguns are a family who have opened their home to an exchange student for the past year. Freda Lehmann, from Germany, has been part of their family for the past year as a student, friend, and new daughter.

“My dad told me about Ayusa,” Lehmann shared. “I went to a meeting with my mom and they were super nice.”

Lehmann uploaded her profile to the Ayusa website around June, including her interests, goals, and what she hoped to gain from the exchange opportunity. Soon, the Craguns found her profile and knew she would be a great fit in their family.

“When I looked at Freda, I was like, ‘That is the one,’” Jennifer Cragun said. “I looked at a lot… but nothing really clicked.”

When Lehmann heard the news, she was ecstatic.

“I started bawling in the middle of the train and everybody looked at me,” Lehmann laughed.

In the past, the Craguns hosted a student from Italy. They felt the experience bolstered them as a family and made them see the world differently. During the summer before Lehmann came, she had the chance to join a video call and meet the Craguns face-to-face. They immediately hit it off and looked forward to meeting at the airport in August.

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When Lehmann got off the plane, she was greeted with colorful signs and a family she had already met online.

“I feel like from the first second it clicked. It wasn’t weird or anything at all. We all hugged each other,” Lehmann shared.

After their first meeting, Lehmann became a part of their family. From family reunions to chores, she quickly jumped into the family dynamic.

“She kind of just fit right in, and it worked out really great,” said daughter Sophia Cragun.

In addition to her home life, Lehmann had the opportunity to complete her junior year of high school in Mapleton. She loved taking unique classes, such as ceramics and baking, and competing on the school’s lacrosse and cross-country teams.

“I love the school spirits in the American high schools,” Lehmann said. “It’s so much more welcoming.”

Although Lehmann will be leaving at the end of June, her experiences in Utah have shaped her in many ways.

“It helped me to always make the best out of things,” Lehmann said. “I also learned to appreciate more things.”

The Craguns also feel like she has become a part of their family.

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“I think it’s a really awesome experience,” Jennifer said. “I think it’s helpful if the whole family is on board.”

The Craguns are just one of the families who have hosted a student. Other families have reportedly found the experience to be a great fit for them.

“It’s this bond that goes on beyond the exchange here, which is really wonderful,” local Ayusa representative Jennifer Hawkins said. “That’s the best part of it. It’s like having another family member across the ocean.”

The Ayusa program is available to all interested families. Host families are expected to provide room and board and help students get to and from school. Jennifer Hawkins is available during the entire process to check in with the students and family. For more information, visit www.ayusa.org.