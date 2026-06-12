How Lehi got its name: Four generations of mayors unite to unveil historical marker

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Residents, descendants of pioneer families, aspiring young historians and city leaders past and present gathered on June 3 at the foot of Lehi’s new civic building to celebrate the city’s heritage and unveil its 20th historical marker, How Lehi Got Its Name.

The event, organized by the Lehi Historical Society, brought together generations of Lehi residents to reflect on the city’s beginnings while looking ahead to its future.

The marker was unveiled by four generations of Lehi mayors: current Mayor Paul Binns and former mayors Mark Johnson, Burt Wilson and Ken Greenwood.

Christine Parry, a member of the Historical Society and unveiling committee, welcomed attendees and emphasized the significance of the occasion. The early settlers of the Lehi area “chose a name that reflected their own story of faith, sacrifice, and perseverance,” Parry said of Lehi’s founders. “As we celebrate the naming of our city, we also celebrate the role Lehi and its people have played in the building of America.

“With our nation preparing to mark its 250th anniversary, this is a fitting opportunity to remember that the American story is made up of countless local stories just like Lehi’s.”

Fellow committee member Kim Holmes shared the history behind the city’s name, explaining how the settlement briefly carried another name before becoming Lehi. “For a time, the area was called Evansville, named for David Evans, the area’s first bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” she explained. “But local tradition says Evans himself rejected the name. In 1852, when Evans petitioned the Territorial Legislature to incorporate the settlement, he proposed ‘Lehi,’ writing that ‘this Book of Mormon appellation’ was suggested because ‘the people had moved so frequently.’”

The program also honored this influential early leader, David Evans. Family members from eight generations of descendants attended the ceremony to honor their forefather, and his third-great-grandson, Kirk Evans, presented a biographical sketch.

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David Evans’ life was deeply intertwined with both the history of The Church of Jesus Christ and the founding of Lehi. Evans helped establish many of the institutions that would shape the young community. He played a key role in incorporating the city, served in the territorial legislature, became Lehi’s first bishop, second mayor, first postmaster, and organized the construction of the irrigation canal from the mouth of American Fork Canyon to Lehi.

David Evans gave a lifetime of service to his religion and to Lehi. Summing up his ancestor’s many accomplishments, Kirk Evans noted that Bishop Evans was “quite a guy.”

Reflecting on Lehi’s past while expressing optimism for its future, Mayor Paul Binns delivered the concluding speech. “As we look back upon those early years, one thing becomes clear,” Binns said. “The story of Lehi has always been a story of people willing to build something better for the next generation, and that spirit is alive today.”

The mayor imagined what Bishop Evans and Lehi’s earliest settlers would think if they could see the city today—with its thriving neighborhoods, schools, parks, businesses and growing opportunities. He noted that much has changed, but the values of hard work, service, family and community remain the same.

Binns went on to emphasize the importance of honoring the city’s history while preparing for future generations.

“The pioneers who named this city believed they had found a land of promise and opportunity,” he said. “More than 170 years later, it is our responsibility to ensure that Lehi remains a place of opportunity, hope and community for generations yet to come. The story of Lehi is not finished. In fact, the most exciting chapter may still be ahead of us.”

The Lehi Historical Marker program was founded in 2022. Funding for this program comes from a Lehi City PARC grant and generous donations from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction. This year’s sponsors for the marker program include SIRQ Construction and STRATA Networks.

The next marker unveiling will be for Racker Mercantile and the Lehi Union Exchange on July 11 at 10 a.m., at 195 W. Main St.