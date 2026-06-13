Lehi invites youth to audition for Round-Up’s annual “Raise the Mic” competition

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The annual “Raise the Mic” youth vocal competition invites Lehi residents ages 7-17 to showcase their talents on Friday, June 26, at Wines Park. Exclusively for local youth, the contest features three separate age divisions for youth aged 7-17, cash prizes, and the chance to perform at the city’s summer events.

Preliminary auditions are mandatory and will be held on Monday, June 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lehi Arts Center. Video auditions can be submitted to Nicole Revill at nicolerevill76@gmail.com by the same date.

The “Raise the Mic” competition is a beloved, family-friendly staple of the annual Lehi Round-Up week. It traditionally takes place at Wines Park and is a great opportunity to showcase local musical and performance talent.

Prizes include $100 for first place, $75 for second place, and $50 for third place in each of the three age groups. There will also be a $100 Audience Choice award. Winners will also perform during Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 27.

Claim an audition spot today for a chance to win Lehi City’s top talent prize.