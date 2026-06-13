Connect with us

Lehi Sports

SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

Lehi hires girls basketball coach

Lehi Sports

Shewell named top volleyball player

Lehi Sports

Armstrong nets top state honor

Lehi Sports

Lehi junior golfer wins in Texas, gets national berth

Lehi Sports

Lehi coach earns soccer A License

Lehi Sports

Lehi athletes earn academic honors

Lehi Sports

Skyridge athletes and musicians excel in classroom too

Lehi Sports

Pioneer softball bows out of playoffs in bracket round

Lehi Sports

Pioneer softball wins league title

Lehi Sports

SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Published

2 hours ago

on

TY BAIRD

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Boys Track

EVENTS: Jumps, Relays

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: At State, captured the gold medal in the high jump by clearing 6-feet-4.0-inches. Also earned a silver medal in the boys long jump with a mark of 22-0.75 feet. Collected another silver medal with his teammates in the 4×200-meter relay at 1:27.09 and the squad came in fifth in the 4x100m relay in 41.88 seconds.

EDITOR’S COMMENTS: Baird capped his final prep season with top medals in three of his four allowed events and posted a very respectable fifth place in the other one. He has grown steadily as a performer during his entire high school career and finished it the way he had always dreamed of doing, as a state champion.

Advertisement

Beky Beaton

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *