SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

TY BAIRD

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Boys Track

EVENTS: Jumps, Relays

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: At State, captured the gold medal in the high jump by clearing 6-feet-4.0-inches. Also earned a silver medal in the boys long jump with a mark of 22-0.75 feet. Collected another silver medal with his teammates in the 4×200-meter relay at 1:27.09 and the squad came in fifth in the 4x100m relay in 41.88 seconds.

EDITOR’S COMMENTS: Baird capped his final prep season with top medals in three of his four allowed events and posted a very respectable fifth place in the other one. He has grown steadily as a performer during his entire high school career and finished it the way he had always dreamed of doing, as a state champion.

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– Beky Beaton

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.