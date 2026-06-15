Falcons add five state trophies, one gold this school year

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Skyridge High School teams captured one 6A title and four silver trophies during the 2025-26 season, also claiming two Region 3 championships and several other high places. The school finished fourth in the All-Sports Award standings.

Here’s a sport-by-sport look at how the Falcons fared this past season.

FALL

Boys Golf

Region 3 finish: 5th

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State 6A finish: 13th

Top performer: Landon Makin (So.)

Season highlight: The Falcons won a match-play event against Lehi 4.5 to 3.5 following the Region 3 stroke-play championship.

Girls tennis

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: 3rd

Top performer: Andi Armstrong (Sr.)

Season highlight: Armstrong completed her high school career with the gold medal at No. 1 Singles and was awarded the title of Utah’s Ms. Tennis.

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Cross Country

Region 3 finish: Boys 3rd, girls 4th

State 6A finish: Boys 7th, girls 7th

Top male performer: Ian Greene (Sr.)

Top female performer: Lucy Hawkins (Sr.)

Season highlight: The boys team finished in the top 10 and the girls squad in the top 15 of all the Utah events they entered this season, including those with large fields from multiple states.

Girls Soccer

Region 3 finish: 5th

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State 6A finish: Second round

Season highlight: The Falcons surprised Corner Canyon 2-1 in their first league meeting of the season.

Girls Volleyball

Region 3 finish: Champion

State 6A finish: 2nd

Season highlights: The Falcons lost only three matches all year against 27 wins. Five players from the squad will continue their playing careers at the next level, including standout Kylie Buttars at BYU.

Football

Region 3 finish: 2nd

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State 6A finish: Semifinals

Season highlight: The Falcons had another strong season with a 9-3 overall record and reached the state Final Four.

WINTER

Drill

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: 6th

Season highlight: The Falcons made huge improvements this year, earning sixth place in the military and dance categories and placing seventh in show at the 6A state finals competition after finishing 16th overall the year before.

Swimming

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Region 3 finish: Girls 3rd, boys 5th

State 6A finish: Girls 2nd, boys 6th

Top male performer: Connor Clark (Sr.)

Top female performer: Ellie Sintay (Jr.)

Season highlight: The Falcons surprised the field to capture the silver trophy in the girls division at the 6A state meet by edging defending state champion Lone Peak.

Girls Wrestling

Division B finish: 5th

State 6A finish: 10th

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Top performer: Madison Sherman (Sr.)

Season highlights: The Falcons competed well in their first season as a separate team. Sherman finished her prep career as a three-time state champion.

Boys Wrestling

Division B finish: 4th

State 6A finish: 10th

Top performer: Jacob Millward (So.)

Season highlight: Millward was the gold medalist in the 138 weight class at Divisionals and Chandler Curtis claimed second place in the 175 bracket.

Girls Basketball

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Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: Second round

Season highlight: The Falcons had a solid season despite losing their best player before the year even started, earning second place in a challenging region.

Boys Basketball

Region 3 finish: Tied 3rd

State 6A finish: Second round

Season highlight: The Falcons won three of four Region 3 games in the second round and pushed the fourth game to overtime to move all the way up to No. 7 in the final 6A RPI rankings.

SPRING

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Girls Golf

Region 3 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: 8th

Top performers: Mallorie Hubbard (Jr.), Chloe Slack (So.)

Season highlight: The Falcons scored within a few points of state champion Corner Canyon in multiple tournaments this year.

Boys Tennis

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: 3rd

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Top performer: Crew Mandelaris (Jr.)

Season highlight: Even though they posted a 22-20 match record during the regular season, the Falcons topped the No. 2-seeded Knights in the Region 3 semifinals and then finished second in the tournament behind defending state champion American Fork. Lone Peak later won the 6A state title. Crew Mandelaris 2nd Singles Skyridge

Girls Lacrosse

Region 3 finish: Champion

State 6A finish: 2nd

Season highlight: The Falcons were undefeated in Utah coming into the state final, with just a single loss during the regular season to a powerhouse California private school. Most of the squad will return next spring.

Boys Lacrosse

Region 3 finish: 2nd

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State 6A finish: Champion

Season highlight: After finishing behind the five-time defending state champions in league play, the Falcons captured the 6A title by a single goal over the Chargers in a thrilling finale and ended the year with an 18-2 record.

Track

Region 3 finish: Girls 5th, boys 5th

State 6A finish: Girls 8th, boys 8th

Top male performers: Briggs Parker (Sr.), Ty Baird (Sr.)

Top female performer: Abbegale Mehr

Season highlight: Parker and Baird each earned one gold and two silver medals plus a fifth place at the 6A state meet in their four allowed events. Mehr earned a silver and bronze in individual events plus fourth and sixth place in relays.

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Boys Soccer

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: QF

Season highlight: The Falcons earned a 6-2 record in the Region 3 gauntlet, beating every team twice except champion Lone Peak.

Softball

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: SR

Season highlight: The Falcons earned an excellent 9-3 mark in Region 3 play, defeating all the other teams except league champion Lehi all three times they played them.

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Baseball

Region 3 finish: 5th

State 6A finish: 2nd

Season highlight: The Falcons made a brilliant run through the state tournament and got all the way to the championship series, ending up with the silver trophy.