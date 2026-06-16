After multiple revisions, Lehi City budget passes with no tax increase

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press



In a unanimous vote, the Lehi City Council passes the budget without raising taxes.

“I’m happy with where we ended up,” said council member James Harrison. “It’s really critical to note that we avoided a tax increase.”



Over the past two weeks, council members and Mayor Binns have been meeting with Lehi City leadership to find ways to balance the budget while meeting the needs of the growing community. The fourth budget was passed with a 5-0 vote.



“One of the most common questions I get from people in other cities is, ‘How is your new mayor? ‘” said council member Heather Newall. “I tell them he’s doing a fantastic job. I don’t think that everyone recognizes how much work you [Mayor Binns] put into it.”



The budget was balanced by making a few last-round changes. A part-time court clerk was moved to full-time, eliminating the need for another employee. The police department originally asked for shift-based pay differential but decided to increase pay across the department instead. This eliminated the need for a new clerk to help with payroll. The council also funded hiring two additional police officers.



The fire department cut hiring an assistant chief, instead using the money to increase pay, bringing the department’s overall salaries closer to market wages.



One of the biggest issues was city employee pay. In the Mayor’s original budget, wages were increased by 4 percent across the board. However, in subsequent budgets, it was cut to 3 percent. Council member Newall said she wouldn’t vote for any budget that didn’t include the full 4 percent. In the final budget, the 4% increase was included.

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“[Mayor Binns] built camaraderie between our employees,” said Newall. “And we are taking care of our staff.”



Some of the concessions that were made to balance the budget include not expanding programs at the Curtis Center. All programs will remain in place, but there will be no program expansion this year.



Funding for the new literary center on the west side of Lehi was also reduced. Council members felt the center could open and serve the community’s needs with fewer full-time staff than originally requested. This ‘slow rollout’ will give the city time to evaluate the literary center’s needs as the community grows and add potential needs to future budgets.

During the vote, council member Emily Lockhart said she would support the budget but was frustrated with one point.



“I am disappointed that roughly $20,000 was spent on city council office space and cubicles here in the building. I wish that it had come before a formal vote before making that expenditure,” said Lockhart.



During the vote, council members Rachel Freeman and Michelle Stallings also voiced their support for the budget and acknowledged the time staff had invested during this budget cycle.