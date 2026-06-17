Female struck and airlifted after Lehi crosswalk collision

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

A female pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries following a vehicle collision in a Lehi crosswalk on the morning of Wednesday, June 17.

First responders from the Lehi Police and Fire Departments arrived at the Pioneer Crossing and 500 West intersection just before 9:30 a.m. Lehi City Public Information Officer Jeanteil Livingston said the woman, who has not been identified, “was struck just before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection.”

According to Livingston, “the woman suffered serious injuries but was conscious, breathing and responsive to emergency medical personnel who arrived on scene. The pedestrian was transported by airlift to a local hospital. At this time, the extent of her injuries is unknown.”

The driver reportedly remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

“Emergency responders closed westbound traffic on Pioneer Crossing between Center Street and 1100 West while law enforcement investigated the scene,” said Livingston. “All lanes of Pioneer Crossing reopened at approximately 11:30 a.m.”

The public was asked to avoid the area, use alternate routes if possible, and expect traffic delays during the closure. Pioneer Crossing is undergoing UDOT lane-shifting construction, making the road particularly challenging for drivers and unsafe for pedestrians

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The investigation remains active with no additional information available at this time, but will be updated.