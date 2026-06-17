Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: May 2026
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: May 2026
May 2026 vs (2025)
Homes sold: 138 (114)
Average home price: $718,610 ($625,895)
Median home price: $591,450 ($551,306)
Average days on the market: 43 (65)
Average square feet: 2,951 (2,721)
Average price per square foot: $245.35 ($238.96)
Most expensive home sold: $3,550,000 / 5 bedrooms / 6.5 baths / 7,139 sq. ft. / .52 acres
Least expensive home sold: $311,900 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,231 sq. ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 270 (existing homes) and 63 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 57
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 6/12
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker