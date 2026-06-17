Connect with us

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: May 2026

Local News

Utah County Jail kitchen serves meals--and second chances

Local News

Conflicts of interest: Former state auditor says, “disclose more, not less, and do it publicly.”

Local News

American Fork Hospital named a national 2025 Tree Campus

Local News

Alpine announces new fire station, first community center

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: April 2026

Local News

National Disc Golf Competition headed to Lehi

Local News

Make-A-Wish founder honors Utah's record-breaking year

Local News

New Utah law mandates helmets and age limits for e-bikes

Local News

New Pioneer Crossing lanes open ahead of schedule

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: May 2026

Published

10 hours ago

on

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: May 2026

May 2026 vs (2025)

Homes sold: 138 (114)

Average home price: $718,610 ($625,895)

Median home price: $591,450 ($551,306)

Average days on the market: 43 (65)

Average square feet: 2,951 (2,721)

Advertisement

Average price per square foot: $245.35 ($238.96)

Most expensive home sold: $3,550,000 / 5 bedrooms / 6.5 baths / 7,139 sq. ft. / .52 acres

Least expensive home sold: $311,900 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,231 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 270 (existing homes) and 63 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 57

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 6/12

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *