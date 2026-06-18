“Just joyful”: Why children need the arts in the AI age

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

When kids are taught art, music, dance or theater, there is often a moment where they “light up.” Whether it be from a performance going well or a finished painting, the arts can bring a kind of connection that cannot be found anywhere else.

Yet, in 2026, youth spend approximately 7 ½ hours on screens each day, according to the AACAP. Compared to the 1-2 hours they spend on the arts or creative endeavors, screens have become the norm for children’s entertainment.

In the last few years, arts teachers from across the state have noticed significant changes in technology use, particularly in Artificial Intelligence, and how people use it in the arts. Generating songs, rendering entire artworks, or choreographing challenging dance routines can often be delegated to AI. But many teachers hope it won’t take over the creative sphere.

“Art reflects society now. Art is never made in a bubble. It always encapsulates what the human experience is now,” said AFHS art teacher Heidi Boden.

When it comes to using AI for art, Boden believes it can cheapen the experience.

“It doesn’t have any human experience,” Boden explained. “It doesn’t have any craftsmanship, and it’s too plastic-looking. It’s abhorrent and not good for the environment.”

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Engaging in the arts at a young age can rewire a child’s pathways and lead to more creativity, according to a study by the National Library of Medicine. It can also build visual-spatial reasoning and lead to greater academic success in other areas.

“The arts are important for human development because they allow you to be expressive. Your brain can process things through the arts that you can’t in any other way,” Boden said.

When practiced in a group, the arts can also be a great way for the youth to connect with one another and with the world around them.

“Music is just joyful. We sing, play, dance in class, and are creating all the time,” said Danya Paxman, the music teacher at Legacy Elementary School. “It really brings the kids together and creates unity in the class.”

With the rise of AI, educators have continued to hold meetings to discuss the ever-present need for the arts in schools.

“We would lose that authentic sense of care and connection. AI cannot create care or empathy. It’s just an algorithm,” Boden explained.

Paxman added, “[The arts] is the most engaging or exciting part of their day…I can’t imagine a world where students weren’t experiencing art and connecting it to other subjects. Music is such a great catalyst.”

When using AI in any form, Boden encourages her students to use it as a tool, like a pencil or piece of charcoal. She has also found that when students rely too heavily on AI, they can feel a disconnect between what they can physically create and what the algorithms provide.

“They need to try[music] out, listen to it, create it, and play with it,” Paxman shared. “That is what affects them the most… At this age, the most important thing is to experience it and learn to love it. As they grow, they will be able to add to their knowledge base.”

Looking to the future, Boden and Paxman believe that more research is needed so that it can be used in any capacity in K-12 instruction. In the field in general, many teachers believe it should be banned entirely from schools. Until further research and understanding are gained, it can be tricky to know how to use it without harming a child’s education.

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Beyond the harm that comes from using AI, the arts can be healing for a child’s soul, helping them process trauma or take a brain break from the traditional classroom.

“Art is very dear to my soul,” Boden said. “It creates a sense of beauty and wholeness and wellness for me. I wouldn’t be a complete human being without the arts in my life.”

Arts classes are continually taught at K-12 schools throughout Utah. For more information on what is offered, visit www.schools.utah.gov/curr/finearts.