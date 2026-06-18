Connect with us

Lehi Business

New Jack in the Box location opens in AF

Lehi Business

7 Benefits of Outsourced Tax Services Every Beauty Brand Should Know

Lehi Business

Utah's Event Industry Bets on Bonded Connectivity — and It's Paying Off

Lehi Business Lehi People

Say “howdy” to Lehi’s newest country dance lessons

Historical Lehi Lehi Business

Wing Mortuary celebrates 100 years serving Lehi families

Lehi Business Lehi City News

Lehi welcomes first-of-its-kind postpartum and surgical recovery center

Lehi Business

Lehi welcomes Allred’s Ace Hardware to Main Street

Lehi Business

Ownership changes for grocery portion of Lehi’s Pioneer Market

Lehi Business

Irish dance academy to open in Lehi

Lehi Business

Kids Take the Reins at Gabb as Company Launches Youth Advisory Council

Lehi Business

New Jack in the Box location opens in AF

Published

2 hours ago

on

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

The popular fast food franchise Jack in the Box opened a new location in American Fork on June 1. Jack in the Box is famous for their tacos, burgers and curly fries. The new location will be open 24 hours a day, according to the location’s website.

The new location includes a dine-in area and a drive-thru. The restaurant will serve their full menu — breakfast, lunch and dinner — throughout the day. Jack in the Box can also deliver straight to the home via the mobile app.

Advertisement

To celebrate the opening, the restaurant held a grand opening complete with a live band, ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Brad Frost, and deals on all orders. The new location is at 937 W. State Rd. in American Fork. For more information, visit www.jackinthebox.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *