New Jack in the Box location opens in AF

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

The popular fast food franchise Jack in the Box opened a new location in American Fork on June 1. Jack in the Box is famous for their tacos, burgers and curly fries. The new location will be open 24 hours a day, according to the location’s website.

The new location includes a dine-in area and a drive-thru. The restaurant will serve their full menu — breakfast, lunch and dinner — throughout the day. Jack in the Box can also deliver straight to the home via the mobile app.

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To celebrate the opening, the restaurant held a grand opening complete with a live band, ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Brad Frost, and deals on all orders. The new location is at 937 W. State Rd. in American Fork. For more information, visit www.jackinthebox.com.