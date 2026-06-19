June’s Waterwise Lehi yard named

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press



Lehi City recognized Brian and Susan Christensen’s yard as the Waterwise winner for June. The Christensens’ home, at 2688 North 100 East in Lehi, is an example of how water-friendly plants can be incorporated into any space. The Christensens say they wanted to reduce their overall outdoor water use and did so by incorporating sustainable plants and landscaping. They removed grass from park strips and replaced it with shrubs and plants that need less water than traditional grass.