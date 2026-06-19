Lehi hires swimming coach

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School administration has announced the appointment of Bailey Flinders to the position of head swim team coach. She will also be on staff as a physical education teacher.

“We are excited to welcome Bailey to the Lehi family,” said Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. “Bailey has an excellent background with competitive swimming. She will bring knowledge and great energy to the program and we are looking forward to having her lead it.”

“Swimming has been a major part of my life for many years,” Flinders said. “I am passionate about helping student-athletes develop both in and out of the pool.

“My coaching philosophy is centered on creating a positive, disciplined and supportive team culture where athletes are challenged to reach their full potential while enjoying the sport,” she said.

Flinders was most recently the head swim coach at Logan High School. “During my time there, we built a structured, technique-focused program that helped the team improve to second in the region and fifth at the state meet.

Advertisement

“Along the way, we emphasized academic excellence, accountability, sportsmanship and personal growth, resulting in a 3.7 team GPA and 23 state qualifiers,” Flinders added.

“In addition to coaching, I recently completed my degree in Kinesiology with an emphasis in Physical and Health Education from Utah State University and have experience teaching both Physical Education and Health,” she said.

“I believe athletics and education go hand in hand, and I strive to help students develop habits that will serve them long after their competitive careers are over. Athletes and families can expect a program that values hard work, consistency, character and team unity,” the coach said.

“My goal is to create an environment where every swimmer feels supported, challenged and motivated to improve,” Flinders continued. “Whether an athlete is striving to become a state champion or simply looking to grow and contribute to the team, I want them to have a meaningful and rewarding experience.

“I am excited to become part of the Lehi community and look forward to building upon the strong tradition of Lehi swimming. I can’t wait to get to work with our athletes and help continue moving the program forward,” the coach concluded.