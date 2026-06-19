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LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

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PETER PHILLIPS

GRADE: 11

SPORT: Boys Tennis

POSITION: First Singles

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Seeded No. 3 entering the 6A state tournament and reached the semifinals. He defeated No. 14 Ariel Shukrun of Cedar Valley 6-1, 6-1 in the second round and then topped No. 6 Ryder Larsen of Farmington 7-5, 6-0 to earn his trip to the semifinals.

EDITOR’S COMMENTS: Peter led the Pioneers all season, competing well in the very tough Region 3 field in the No. 1 Singles slot. He persevered in the tournament to earn the best Lehi individual finish in years and contributed important points to the highest state placement for the program in a decade.

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Beky Beaton

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.

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