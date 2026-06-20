Pioneers claim one state, three region titles

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi athletic teams turned in another solid year, capturing the first Pioneer state championship in boys volleyball plus a share of the Region 3 crown in that sport along with league titles in boys track and softball.

Lehi athletes also earned numerous medals in individual events. Here’s a sport-by-sport look at the Pioneer athletic year.

FALL

Boys Golf

Region 3 finish: 4th

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State 6A finish: 9th

Top performer: Crue Harward (Fr.)

Season highlights: The Pioneers posted a combined team score of 299 on the first day of the 6A state tournament and tied for fifth place with Weber at the head of a tight group of teams who ended the round just a stroke or two apart. Harward finished tied for 10th with a two-day mark of 141 (-3) to earn a state medal.

Girls tennis

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: Tied for 7th

Top performer: Sadie DeSpain (Sr.)

Season highlight: In the first round of the Region 3 tournament, the No. 5-seeded Pioneers played the host Chargers, who were the No. 4 seed, and defeated them 4-3.

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Cross Country

Region 3 finish: Boys 2nd, girls 3rd

State 6A finish: Boys 5th, girls 9th

Top male performer: Miles Braithwaite (Sr.)

Top female performer: Laney Martin (So.)

Season highlights: The Lehi boys team made a satisfying showing at the 6A state meet, finishing fifth overall with two runners placing in the top 12. Braithwaite was the Region 3 champion in a strong field and finished second in the state race to earn the silver medal.

Girls Soccer

Region 3 finish: Tied for 3rd

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State 6A finish: Second round

Season highlight: The Pioneers played top-seeded Lone Peak tough in their second-round Region 3 match on the road. The Knights eventually prevailed 3-2, but they posted 14 shutouts during the season and only two other teams managed to get two goals against them all year.

Girls Volleyball

Region 3 finish: 5th

State 6A finish: Consolation win

Season highlights: The Pioneers won five more matches this year than in 2024, and they were the Flight 3 champions of the Utah Valley Invitational tournament.

Football

Region 3 finish: 3rd

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State 6A finish: Second round

Season highlight: The Pioneers were competitive in every game but one. Four of their five losses were by four points or less.

WINTER

Drill

State 6A finish: Quarterfinals

Season highlight: Senior team member Raimee Sargent received state recognition after representing LHS at the All-State team competition and being selected as part of the honored group.

Competitive Cheer

State 6A finish: 4th

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Season highlight: The Pioneers performed very well at the 6A state competition, earning fourth place in the show category and fifth place in the dance and cheer categories of the All-Girls division.

Swimming

Region 3 finish: Girls 5th, boys 6th

State 6A finish: Girls 9th, boys 18th

Top male performer: Jeffrey Smith (Sr.)

Top female performer: Alyssa Soderquist (Sr.)

Season highlight: Soderquist captured the silver medal in the 100-yard butterfly at the 6A state meet, improving her time from the preliminaries and finishing within a second of the winner. In the 100-yard backstroke, she was edged by a tiny fraction of a second to end up with the bronze medal.

Boys Wrestling

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Division B finish: 8th

State 6A finish: 17th

Top performer: Tristen Roberts (So.)

Season highlights: The Lehi boys wrestling team topped American Fork 40-28 on Jan. 15 for Senior Night and finished second only to Mountain Ridge in the 6A Duals on Jan. 23.

Girls Wrestling

Division A finish: 6th

State 6A finish: 12th

Top performer: Addison Hutchison (So.)

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Season highlight: In their first season as a full team, the Lehi wrestlers finished 12th in the 6A state girls wrestling tournament with 58.5 points.

Girls Basketball

Region 3 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: Second round

Season highlights: The Pioneers won seven straight games to open their campaign and later topped Skyridge in a thriller at home in the second round of Region 3 play after losing to them on the road in the first meeting.

Boys Basketball

Region 3 finish: Tied for 3rd

State 6A finish: Semifinals

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Season highlight: The Pioneers had a bumpy year and came into the 6A state tournament as the No. 13 seed but got all the way to the Final Four after beating No. 4 Layton on their court and topping another higher seed to reach the semifinal, where they gave eventual champion Westlake their toughest test of the playoffs before bowing out.

SPRING

Girls Golf

Region 3 finish: 5th

State 6A finish: 14th

Top performer: Oaklee Smith (Sr.)

Season highlight: The Pioneers shot the best round of the regular season on May 11 at The Ridge. The team combined for a 365, once again led by Smith, who shot an 86 that day.

Boys Tennis

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Region 3 finish: 5th

State 6A finish: 6th

Top performer: Peter Phillips (Jr.)

Season highlight: The Pioneers earned sixth place in the 6A boys tennis tournament with 16 points, the highest placement for the program in a decade.

Boys Volleyball

Region 3 finish: Champion (Tied)

State 6A finish: Champion

Season highlights: After winning just four matches in the sport’s initial sanctioned season in 2024, the Pioneers claimed their first title in an epic battle against defending state champion Bingham 3-2 to finish the year with a 26-2 record. Junior outside hitter Ashton Shewell was named Mr. Volleyball and junior setter Ty Reynolds joined him on the 6A Ultimate 6 squad.

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Girls Lacrosse

Region 3 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: Second round

Season highlight: The Pioneers won four of their last five contests of the regular season, including an exciting one-goal victory over Bingham.

Boys Lacrosse

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: Second round

Season highlight: The Pioneers earned a satisfying win over American Fork 9-4 in Region 3 play.

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Track

Region 3 finish: Boys Champion, girls 3rd

State 6A finish: Boys 10th, girls 10th

Top male performer: Jaden Daw (Sr.)

Top female performer: Gracie Tait (Sr.)

Season highlights: The Pioneer boys emerged on top in a fiercely competitive Region 3 Championship meet, fueled by a combination of individual excellence and balanced effort across sprint, distance and field events. Tait captured the girls javelin state title with a throw of 132-feet-11.0-inches, a new 6A state record. She also earned a bronze medal in the girls 200-meter dash.

Boys Soccer

Region 3 finish: 5th

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State 6A finish: Second round

Season highlight: Although their record doesn’t show it, the Pioneers made significant improvements in their skills and strategic approaches this year.

Softball

Region 3 finish: Champion

State 6A finish: Bracket semifinalist

Season highlight: Injuries to two of their three pitchers hampered their efforts to advance in the playoffs, but the Pioneers still turned in one of the best performances in their sport in Lehi school history. They tied for the most wins with 28 and had the second-fewest losses with five.

Baseball

Region 3 finish: 2nd

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State 6A finish: Bracket finalist

Season highlight: The Pioneers upset the No. 4 Silverwolves twice in Bracket 1 to advance to the final against eventual 6A champion American Fork, the only team to beat them in the playoffs.