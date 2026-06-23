Utah County’s Community Action hosts immersive experience to aid understanding of homelessness

Sally Francom | Lehi Free Press

Utah County’s Community Action Services and Food Bank recently hosted “Come to the Table,” an immersive experience to help residents better understand homelessness.

The event brought together service providers, service missionaries, community leaders, and members of the public for a simulation. This activity demonstrated the complexities of navigating homelessness and accessing community resources, seamlessly connecting attendees with the realities faced by those in need.

Each participant took on a personal profile reflecting circumstances common among community members. Throughout the evening, participants tried to access services and meet basic needs, just as someone experiencing homelessness would.

Participants visited local service providers, used public transportation, and navigated various support systems across Utah County during the simulation. To culminate their experience, the Food and Care Coalition provided a sack dinner.

Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran, who helped launch the event earlier this month, built on this theme by emphasizing the importance of ensuring residents know that resources are available to help individuals overcome difficult circumstances.

“If you want to improve your situation and get back on your feet, our community has the resources, services and people ready to help you get there,” Beltran said. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made over the past year and grateful for the dedicated efforts of Community Action Services and Food Bank, United Way, Wasatch Behavioral Health and more who work every day to make a difference.”

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Community Action Services CEO, Tom Hogan, said homelessness remains a pressing challenge for his social service organization.

“Homelessness continues to be a significant challenge in Utah County, driven largely by rising housing costs, limited affordable housing options, and the increasing complexity of needs among many individuals and families experiencing homelessness,” Hogan said.

Organizers said the goal of the program is to foster empathy, increase awareness, and provide participants with a deeper understanding of the barriers individuals experiencing homelessness often face. This objective was achieved by immersing participants in real-world scenarios throughout the event.

By placing participants in real-world scenarios, “Come to the Table” let them experience firsthand the challenges of securing transportation, accessing services, and meeting daily needs while facing housing instability.

Hogan said collaboration between local organizations and government partners remains critical in addressing the issue.

“The Utah County [Commission] plays a vital leadership role through the Winter Task Force, providing the [overnight sleeping] facility and significant support for the seasonal warming center. That partnership helps ensure vulnerable individuals have a safe place to stay during the coldest months of the year,” Hogan said. “There is always a need for additional resources, affordable housing opportunities, and continued investment, but we appreciate the support and collaboration we receive from both state and local government partners.”

Hogan said community members also play an important role in addressing homelessness. He encouraged residents to learn more about homelessness and housing affordability, volunteer at warming centers, food pantries and outreach events, support local service providers and housing assistance efforts through donations. He also urged locals to advocate for practical community-based solutions and treat individuals experiencing homelessness with dignity, compassion and respect.