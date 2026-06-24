Foundation opens doors to education and new opportunities for single mothers in Lehi

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Established in 2010, the Live Your Dream Foundation was created to help single parents achieve sustainable independence. Katie Bunnell’s story serves as the cornerstone of this mission. Following the sudden loss of her husband, Byron, in 2005, she found herself raising a three-month-old daughter alone. Through sheer determination to create a secure future, Bunnell returned to school and earned her bachelor’s degree at Utah Valley University in only two and a half years. Today, Live Your Dream channels that same perseverance into assisting others in building their own paths to stability.

“Along the way, I experienced firsthand how difficult it can be for single mothers to balance school, work, finances and parenting. Finding scholarships, resources and support was often a challenge,” said Bunnell.

Wanting to help other women facing similar circumstances, Bunnell and her family started the Live Your Dream Foundation.

The mission of the foundation is to empower and support single-mother families. Live Your Dream focuses on helping single moms pursue higher education to achieve financial stability, break the cycle of poverty, and build a brighter future for themselves and their children.

According to Bunnell, “The scholarship program was created specifically for single mothers, which means we understand their reality looks different than a traditional student experience. Many are working, raising children and attending school at the same time.

“We look at the full picture when we review applications — financial need, their story, a letter of recommendation and proof of admission.”

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The defining characteristic among many of the standout scholarship recipients is “their determination and the desire to get an education so they can create more stability for their families,” said Bunnell.

They understand that many recipients need more than scholarship support, they need encouragement and hope.

“A lot of the women tell us the scholarship is about more than money. It’s encouragement. It’s hope. It’s someone believing in them when they may not believe in themselves. We hear that often,” said Bunnell.

By teaming up with local nonprofits, regional chapters and dedicated sponsors, Live Your Dream maximizes its reach and significantly enhances the lives of single mothers.

“We’re grateful for the many businesses, community organizations, volunteers and sponsors who come alongside us to support single mothers in Utah. These partnerships help us provide scholarships, family activities, care packages and additional resources that strengthen the families we serve.

“We also connect with organizations that help identify women who may benefit from our program, making it possible to reach more families across the state. As we often say, ‘We can’t do this work alone, and we’re not meant to,’” said Bunnell.

The implications of higher education extend far beyond one single mother. According to a Pew Research Center analysis, “60% of adults with at least one parent holding a bachelor’s degree achieve the same milestone, in stark contrast to just 20% of their peers whose parents did not pursue education beyond high school.” This vast disparity highlights the profound influence of a parent’s education on a child’s long-term academic trajectory.

“When a mother finishes her education, it doesn’t just change her life — it changes what her children believe is possible for theirs,” said Bunnell.

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To date, the Live Your Dream Foundation has invested $771,970 across 473 scholarships for single mothers, positively impacting the lives of 1,165 children. Fall scholarship recipients for 2026 include six women from the Lehi area.

“I never did think I was worthy of higher education or a better life. The foundation helped me see myself and reminded me of my worth to take the scary first step,” said one Live Your Dream scholarship recipient.

“The women we serve are often managing school, work, childcare and household responsibilities all at once, while living on very limited financial resources. Rising housing costs are a major challenge, along with tuition, books, transportation, childcare and unexpected expenses,” said Bunnell. “Even a small setback can make it difficult to stay enrolled.”

Research from the Utah Women & Leadership Project, led by Dr. Susan R. Madsen at Utah State University, highlights that “women—especially single mothers—often face overlapping barriers such as financial strain, time constraints, and caregiving responsibilities while pursuing education.”

“Our scholarships help reduce pressure so mothers can stay in school and continue working toward completing their programs,” said Bunnell.

Bunnell continued, “Over the past 16 years, we’ve seen hundreds of women complete degrees and certifications in fields like nursing, education, healthcare, social work and business. Many have gone on to build stable careers that allow them to better support their families.”

“I finally felt like I could accomplish anything. I now have a job that brings me joy and purpose. Words cannot express the level of confidence the Foundation has given me,” stated one scholarship recipient.

“Live Your Dream allowed me to take a breath after a trauma-filled divorce. I received more than a financial scholarship; I created relationships with the Live Your Dream family that offered emotional support and encouragement every step of the way,” said another scholarship recipient.

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At the core, Live Your Dream believes in a simple message: “You’ve got this.” To the foundation, these words are a reminder that “you can do hard things, you will get through it, and you’ll come out stronger on the other side.”

The foundation strives to bring that exact encouragement through “all the ups and downs of school, work and life,” said Bunnell.

“In 2021, with three young kids in tow, I fled an abusive marriage for a better life. Thankfully, I remembered a post about a scholarship for single mothers. This one act of reaching out changed the entire trajectory of my life,” said a Live Your Dream scholarship recipient.

Bunnell often says, “Education changed everything for me. It gave me confidence I didn’t know I was capable of building.” That experience is what inspired the foundation.

According to the Live Your Dream Foundation, “Every donation opens doors to education and new opportunities for single mothers.” The foundation accepts donations at https://www.liveyourdreamfoundation.org/.