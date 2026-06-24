Lehi Fire and neighbor agencies extinguish brush fire in the area of 4000 North

By: Jennifer Thomas

Lehi Free Press

Lehi Fire and surrounding agencies responded to a vegetation fire near 4000 N and Flash Drive at approximately 12:26 p.m. on June 24. The blaze scorched over 10 acres and was contained as of 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire did not create a threat to homes or structures. Fire crews are still actively securing hot spots.

Several local agencies participated in the response including Lehi Fire, Lehi Police Department, Utah County Fire Department, Lone Peak Fire Department, and American Fork Fire Department.

Officials urge the public to avoid the area due to gusty wind conditions.

“As a precaution residents are asked to stay clear of the area and allow emergency personnel to safely complete suppression and containment efforts,” stated Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Communication Manager.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and will provide updates if conditions change,” concluded Livingston.

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Further updates will be provided as confirmed.