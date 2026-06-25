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Chuck Wagon breakfast Saturday at Wines Park

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Chuck Wagon breakfast Saturday at Wines Park

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Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Families can start Saturday morning by participating in the beloved Lehi Round-Up Rodeo tradition with a Chuck Wagon Breakfast at Wines Park. The breakfast will be held June 27 from 7 to 9:30 a.m. and will include eggs, ham, pancakes and a drink. The cost is $6 per plate or $5 for senior citizens.

Proceeds will benefit the Lehi High Key Club and Kiwanis Club Point of the Mountain, supporting programs that encourage youth leadership, empower students to engage in meaningful community service, and make a positive impact on children in Lehi.

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