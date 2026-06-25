Lehi hires baseball coach

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School administration has announced the appointment of Riley White to the position of head baseball coach. He was an assistant coach for the program this past season and is a special education teacher at the school.

Former Coach Eric Madsen stepped down so that he can follow his sons around, all four of whom will be playing university athletics this year, but he’ll remain on staff at Lehi as a PE teacher and a consultant for White’s program.

“Coach White is a Lehi guy with deep roots here,” said Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. “He was a very good player during his playing days.

“He is quite familiar with the program as he was an assistant last year. He will look to build on the great foundation of success built by Coach Ingersoll and Coach Madsen. We are excited to have him,” Lewis said.

“I am honored to be named as the new baseball coach for Lehi High School,” White said. “I have lived in Lehi my whole life and love this community and this program.

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“Having been privileged to play for Coach Madsen, I know the enormity of taking over for him,” he continued. “This program means so much to the community.

“I intend to continue to build off the enormous accomplishments that have come these past years because of the work previous coaches have put in,” White concluded. The Pioneers won the state championship in 2022 (5A) and 2024 (6A) and finished second in 2023 and 2025.

White played for Madsen at Utah Valley University, where he was a scholarship athlete in 2009 and 2012-14. He interrupted his studies and playing career to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Johannesburg, South Africa from 2009-11.

Listed as a first baseman and outfielder, White started in 21 games as a freshman and became the first UVU player to hit for the cycle against a D-I school. He was batting .433 prior to a broken wrist that sidelined him for more than a month and finished with a .286 average that season.

Following his mission, he lost most of his sophomore year to an injury, but came back strong as a junior, starting 54 games and finishing with a .305 average including 11 doubles, two triples and one home run. He was second on the team with 64 hits and 34 RBI and was named Second Team All-Great West Conference.

He served as a captain his senior year, starting 54 games and hitting .252 with 11 doubles, two triples, 52 hits, 27 runs and 20 RBI. He led the team in sacrifice bunts and ranked in the top five Wolverines in nearly every statistical category.

Riley is also the proud older brother of the White sisters who are legendary Lehi softball players. “My greatest claim to fame with regards to Lehi Athletics is to be Syd and Carley White’s older brother,” he said.

Syd was an outstanding pitcher and hitter who was a four-year All-State player and led the Pioneers to the 5A state championships in 2014 and 2015. She was named state MVP both of those years. Middle sibling Carley also earned All-State honors as a senior in 2013, when she hit .429.

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Although primarily a baseball player, Riley “dabbled a bit” in softball on the side. He was a member of the 2005 USA Junior Men’s National Fastpitch Softball Team which competed at the VII ISF Junior Men’s World Championship in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada.

They came in fifth place overall with an even 4-4 win-loss record, marking the highest finish for a USA junior men’s team in 20 years. Riley was one of two freshmen on the 17-player roster. He was the head softball coach at Skyridge from 2016-2021.