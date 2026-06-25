Officials say Provo Airport expansion progressing on schedule, as passenger count surges

If you’ve visited the Provo Airport recently, you’ve likely noticed an active construction site as the airport undergoes a major expansion project now one year into a multi-year buildout. Airport officials say the work is progressing on schedule and the new facilities will position the facility for continued rapid growth.

The Provo Airport expansion is the result of a multi-partner funding effort beginning in early 2025 between Provo City, led during the project’s early stages by former Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, and Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran, along with the Utah State Legislature and federal FAA grants.

Beltran reiterated the project represents a major milestone for the region’s economy and connectivity when reached for comment regarding the expansion’s progress.

“This project was a tremendous partnership with Provo City and a generational win for Utah County. It boosts our growing tourism industry and attracts visitors, diversifying our local economy. It’s also very convenient for our residents to travel more easily and usually at a better price. Business is booming with over one million passengers last year [2025] alone,” Beltran said.

He also noted that the construction phase is being carefully managed to ensure uninterrupted operations during expansion.

“The airport expansion is going well under the leadership of airport director Brian Torgersen. Crews are doing an excellent job of keeping the airport running and in welcoming condition even though it’s an active construction zone,” Beltran added.

In a written comment, Provo Airport Communications Manager Jenna Ahern said, “The expansion to our passenger terminal is progressing well and remains on track. We’re currently in the second phase of construction, the North Concourse Addition, which will add three new gates, bringing our total gate count to eight. We anticipate this phase will be complete and operational by December 2027. Construction is being carefully staged so that current commercial operations can continue uninterrupted while the new concourse is built.”

Ahern added that the airport’s long-term plan continues to evolve alongside robust passenger demand. “The North Concourse Addition is our current priority and is expected to open in December 2027. Once that phase is complete, we’ll move to the South Concourse Addition, which will add two more gates — bringing us to our full planned capacity of ten gates — along with shell space for a future Customs and Border Protection facility. That phase is targeted for completion in 2029.”

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That growth, she said, is being driven by stronger-than-expected passenger volume since the airport’s commercial terminal opened in 2022.

“Business has been excellent. Since opening our new commercial terminal in July 2022, we’ve seen explosive growth — the airport has surpassed 3.5 million passengers served, far exceeding original projections. That growth led us to add a fifth operating gate, and it’s the driving force behind the current ten-gate expansion. We’re also seeing airlines deepen their commitment to Provo — for example, American Airlines recently upgraded its Dallas/Fort Worth route to mainline service using an Airbus A319, offering more seats and amenities for our passengers,” Ahern said.

Looking ahead, airport leadership expects continued expansion in both routes and airline partnerships as gate capacity increases.

“We’re very optimistic about what’s ahead for route and airline growth at Provo. Our airport has seen tremendous momentum over the past few years, and we expect that trajectory to continue. As our gate capacity expands through the North and South Concourse additions, we’re actively working to bring new airlines and destinations to the community, and we’re confident Provo will continue to be an attractive option for carriers looking to serve fast-growing markets in Utah County. We’re excited about what the future holds and look forward to sharing more details as plans take shape,” Ahern said.

Once complete, the expansion will transform the airport into a ten-gate facility with infrastructure designed to support continued population and economic growth across Utah County. Officials say the phased approach reflects both current demand and long-term expectations for one of the fastest-growing regions in the state.