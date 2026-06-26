Banners turn Lehi Main Street district into outdoor history gallery

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Residents driving through downtown Lehi may have noticed something new brightening the city’s historic district this summer.

A series of colorful banners featuring historic photographs and community imagery now line Main Street and adorn the Lehi Historical Society building at 99 W. Main St.

The banners stand out for their bold colors and striking historic imagery. Along Main Street, banners in orange, purple, teal and blue create a colorful visual corridor through the historic district between 200 East and 200 West. Each features a different photograph from Lehi’s past, turning light poles into miniature exhibits that celebrate the people, businesses and events that shaped the community.

The 11 banners displayed on the Lehi Historical Society building use a coordinated green design that highlights both historic photographs and the organization’s mission. Together, they transform the building into a highly visible showcase of local history.

The banner project was funded through a Lehi City PARC Grant, which was awarded to the Lehi Historical Society in 2025.

“Our hope was to bring Lehi City’s history to life in a very public way,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “We hope the banners on Main Street and on our building will make people want to know more about our history.”

The response has already been positive. According to Bangerter, more than one resident has commented that the banners have made sitting in traffic a little more enjoyable, providing something interesting to look at while waiting at stoplights.

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Rather than serving as simple decorative signs, the banners were designed to tell stories and spark curiosity about Lehi history.

The banners were designed by Lehi City Council member Heather Newall, who also creates the popular collector pins associated with the Lehi Historical Marker Program.

“When I was asked to create the banners, I wanted them to be more than just signs,” Newall said. “It would have been easy to put ‘Lehi Historic District’ on a solid background and call it good, but that felt like a missed opportunity. Most people would pass by without really knowing where they were or what it means to be here.”

Instead, Newall chose bold colors and historic photographs intended to capture attention and create a connection between modern residents and the generations who built the community.

“I wanted the banners to create a connection,” she said. “Not just to a place, but to the people, sacrifices and stories that built this community. Every building, street and landmark exists because of generations of people who came before us and paved the way for what we have today.”

Newall said the vibrant design reflects the character of Lehi’s early residents. “I wanted the banners to be bold because our history is bold,” she said. “The people who built this community overcame challenges, took risks and laid the foundation for everything we enjoy today. Their stories weren’t ordinary, and the banners shouldn’t be either.”

The banners serve as a reminder that history is not confined to museums, archives or textbooks. It exists in the streets people travel every day and in the buildings that continue to serve the community.

Descriptions of the photographs featured on the banners can be found on the Lehi Historical Society’s website at lehihistory.org.

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“My hope is that these banners help people feel connected to Lehi’s story and inspired to become part of it,” Newall said. “One day, we will be the history that future generations look back on.”