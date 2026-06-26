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Lehi’s Daniel Beck to perform Sunday at Arts in the Park

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Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Lehi’s Arts in the Park summer concert series continues on Sunday, June 28, with a performance by local recording artist Daniel Beck. The free community concert will be held at Margaret Wines Park, 500 North Center Street, at 7:30 p.m.

Since 2001, Beck and his family have proudly called Lehi City home. A celebrated local singer and performer, Beck has released two solo albums, “Love Like That” and Abide With Me,” and has contributed to numerous projects for various composers. His extensive performing credits span lead roles in stage musicals, concerts, and several Liken the Scriptures DVD productions.

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Beck will be joined on stage by his wife and daughters. What started four years ago as being “forced” onto the Arts in the Park stage, blossomed into a genuine family passion for singing and live performance. Aside from teaching them everything they know about singing and performing, Beck says, “being a husband to Amy, and father to five amazing kids is his greatest accomplishment in life thus far.”

Don’t miss this family fun concert event at Arts in the Park. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs or a blanket to secure a good spot.

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