Connect with us

Arts & Culture

Timpanogos Arts Foundation presents family fun with “Matilda”

Arts & Culture

Lehi’s Daniel Beck to perform Sunday at Arts in the Park

Arts & Culture

“Just joyful”: Why children need the arts in the AI age

Arts & Culture

Lehi invites youth to audition for Round-Up’s annual “Raise the Mic” competition

Arts & Culture

Hutchings Museum’s summer camp offerings

Arts & Culture

The Ruth’s “Once On This Island” an explosive celebration of life

Arts & Culture

Brandon Sanderson to lead discussion with fellow fantasy author at LHS

Arts & Culture

'Been There, Done That' author brings signed copies to Lehi Library before heading to New York

Arts & Culture

The Ruth’s “The Wizard of Oz” takes audiences over the rainbow

Arts & Culture

The Ruth announces 2027 lineup filled with heart, magic and music

Arts & Culture

Timpanogos Arts Foundation presents family fun with “Matilda”

Published

58 minutes ago

on

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Classic children’s book “Matilda” comes to life with Timpanogos Arts Foundation this summer. This family-friendly musical features actors of all ages singing in the colorful world of Roald Dahl.

Follow along with Matilda, a young girl with astonishing intelligence. When she goes to a new school and meets the cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, she uses her new powers to rise up. Featuring favorite characters Matilda, Miss Trunchbull and Miss Honey, this musical is a great opportunity for a night out.

Advertisement

“Matilda” will run June 26-July 18 with evening performances and various matinees. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.timparts.com.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *