Arts & Culture
Timpanogos Arts Foundation presents family fun with “Matilda”
Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press
Classic children’s book “Matilda” comes to life with Timpanogos Arts Foundation this summer. This family-friendly musical features actors of all ages singing in the colorful world of Roald Dahl.
Follow along with Matilda, a young girl with astonishing intelligence. When she goes to a new school and meets the cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, she uses her new powers to rise up. Featuring favorite characters Matilda, Miss Trunchbull and Miss Honey, this musical is a great opportunity for a night out.
“Matilda” will run June 26-July 18 with evening performances and various matinees. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.timparts.com.