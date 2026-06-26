Timpanogos Arts Foundation presents family fun with “Matilda”

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Classic children’s book “Matilda” comes to life with Timpanogos Arts Foundation this summer. This family-friendly musical features actors of all ages singing in the colorful world of Roald Dahl.

Follow along with Matilda, a young girl with astonishing intelligence. When she goes to a new school and meets the cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, she uses her new powers to rise up. Featuring favorite characters Matilda, Miss Trunchbull and Miss Honey, this musical is a great opportunity for a night out.

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“Matilda” will run June 26-July 18 with evening performances and various matinees. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.timparts.com.