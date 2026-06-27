Canyon Grove Arts Academy to open new Lehi campus near Thanksgiving Point

Canyon Grove Arts Academy will open a new campus in Lehi this August, offering local families another educational option with an arts-focused hybrid learning program.

The new campus, located at 3046 W Maple Loop Drive in Lehi, will provide students with academic instruction alongside a wide variety of enrichment and arts-based classes. According to information provided by the school, course offerings will include dance, theater, choir, band, piano, visual arts, ceramics, cooking, woodworking, Spanish, karate and more.

School representatives said the goal of the new Lehi campus is to give families access to a different kind of educational experience, one that combines core academics with creative, hands-on learning opportunities.

Canyon Grove Arts Academy also plans to support families using Utah Fits All scholarships, which can help make alternative educational programs more accessible for students throughout the area.

“As we prepare to open our doors, we would love the opportunity to share our story with the Lehi community,” Kaitlyn Jaynes of Canyon Grove Arts Academy said in the announcement. “We believe Canyon Grove Arts Academy will be a wonderful addition to the Lehi community, and we’d love to help spread the word to local families who may be looking for a different educational experience for their children.”

The school is expected to open in August. Additional information, photos, tour opportunities and interviews with school leadership may be available as the opening date approaches.

Families interested in learning more about Canyon Grove Arts Academy’s new Lehi campus may contact Kaitlyn Jaynes at kaitlyn.jaynes@canyongrove.com or 760-213-0302.

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https://www.canyongrove.com