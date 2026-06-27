Lehi Free Press presents All-City athletic awards for spring season

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Free Press is recognizing the following Lehi-area athletes with the sixth annual All-City awards for the spring 2026 season.

This program is designed to honor the best of our local high school competitors. The selections were made based on nominations from coaches, available statistical information and the results earned by each athlete in state-level competition. Final decisions were made by the newspaper staff.

In this article, we honor competitors from the track, boys tennis and girls golf teams. In subsequent weeks, we’ll present our All-City honors for athletes from the other spring sports.

Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

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Spring 2026

GIRLS TRACK

Most Valuable Performer

Gracie Tait (Sr. Lehi): Captured the gold medal in the state javelin with a throw of 132-feet-11.0-inches, setting a new 6A state record. Also earned a bronze medal in the girls 200-meter dash.

All-City Performers

Abbegale Mehr (Fr. Skyridge): State silver medal in the 400m run and a bronze medal in the 800m run.

Abigail Dotson (Sr. Skyridge): State bronze medal in the high jump.

Honorable Mention

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Skyridge relay squads: State fourth place in the 4x200m with Mehr, Dotson, Claire Springer (Jr.) and Madeline Birkeland (Fr.). Also sixth place in the 4x400m with Mehr, Birkeland, Eva Lewis (Jr.) and Clair Jensen (Sr.) plus seventh place in the 4x100m with Springer, Lewis, Kinzie Wilson (Fr.) and Vivienne Taylor (Fr.).

Eilley Baker (Fr. Lehi): State sixth place in the 400m run.

Macy Soelberg (Sr. Lehi): State seventh place in the 200m dash.

Remy McAdams (Jr. Lehi): State eighth place in the 3200m run.

Ava Richards (Jr. Skyridge): State eighth place in the javelin.

BOYS TRACK

Co-Most Valuable Performers

Briggs Parker (Sr. Skyridge): Claimed the gold medal in the 100m dash and a silver medal in the 200m, plus collected a second silver and fifth place in the relays (see below).

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Ty Baird (Jr. Skyridge): Earned the gold medal in the high jump and a silver medal in the long jump, plus collected a second silver and fifth place in the relays (see below).

All-City Performers

Skyridge relay squads: State silver medal in the 4x200m with Parker, Baird, Davis Fyans (Sr.) and Hayden Dye (Sr.). Also fifth place in the 4x100m with the same team.

Jaden Daw (Sr. Lehi): State bronze medal in the long jump.

Honorable Mention

Cameron Wren (Jr. Lehi): State fourth place in the 100m dash.

Sterling Fillmore (Jr. Lehi): State fourth place in the javelin.

Miles Braithwaite (Sr. Lehi): State fifth place in the 3200m run.

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Carson Howard (Jr. Lehi): State seventh place in the 300m hurdles plus eighth in the 110m hurdles.

Aiden Whiting (So. Lehi): State eighth place in the 300m hurdles.

Lehi relay squad: State eighth place in the 4x100m with Wren, Carter Cutler (Sr.), Jack Wilson (Fr.) and Matthew Heap (Sr.).

BOYS TENNIS

Most Valuable Performer

Crew Mandelaris (Jr. Skyridge): Falcon anchor was the 6A silver medalist in the No. 2 Singles bracket at State, leading Skyridge to a third-straight third-place finish in the team standings.

All-City Performers

Ben Schmid (Sr.)and Jace Peck (Jr. Skyridge): Seeded No. 2 in Second Doubles, earned the silver medals in their bracket at 6A State.

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Peter Phillips (Jr. Lehi): The No. 3 seed reached the semifinals in No. 1 Singles at 6A State.

Cameron Higginbotham (Jr. Skyridge): Seeded No. 3 at Third Singles, reached the semifinals at State.

Michael Sperry (So.) and JJ Lewis (Fr. Skyridge): The No. 3 seed reached the semifinals in No. 1 Doubles at 6A State.

Honorable Mention

Mack Mandelaris (Skyridge): Seeded No. 5 at First Singles, earned a spot in the quarterfinals at 6A State.

Baylor Pitts (Lehi): Seeded No. 6 at State, advanced to the 6A quarterfinals in No. 2 Singles.

Jack Balle and Foster Revill (Lehi): Seeded No. 7 at State, played in the 6A quarterfinals at Second Doubles.

GIRLS GOLF

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Most Valuable Performer

Mallorie Hubbard (Jr. Skyridge): “Mallorie had our lowest scoring average of the season and earned All-Region honors,” said Coach Tenille Slack. “She has worked hard on her game over the past year and it showed in her performances. She has a positive attitude and does a great job keeping her composure under pressure.” Hubbard tied for 24th place at the 6A state tournament. She finished sixth in the final Region 3 medalist standings with an 81.52 stroke average.

Most Inspirational Performer

Tori Wilson (Sr. Skyridge): “Tori is one of my hardest workers,” Coach Slack said. “She leads by example and doesn’t seek the limelight. She is a quiet leader that shows strength, focus and determination. She loves to compete, shows respect to the competition, and is happy for her teammates’ successes. She is the type of player and person every coach hopes for.” Wilson was a Region 3 medalist in 11th place and tied for 26th place at State.

All-City Performer

Chloe Slack (So. Skyridge): Region 3 medalist in seventh place with an 81.67 stroke average; fifth in the Region 3 tournament, tied for 24th at 6A State.

Honorable Mention

Whitney Hymas (Sr. Skyridge): Finished 17th in the Region 3 medalist standings.

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Adelina Murphy (Sr. Skyrdige): Finished 18th in the Region 3 medalist standings.

Oaklee Smith (Sr. Lehi): Finished 21st in the Region 3 medalist standings.