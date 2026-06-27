Utah County declares State of Emergency as wildfires strain resources

Utah County Commission Chair Skyler Beltran has declared a state of emergency as multiple wildfires continue to burn across Utah, citing increasing pressure on county resources and the need to prepare for additional fire activity.

The emergency declaration allows Utah County to access additional resources and positions the county to respond more effectively to current and future wildfire related needs.

“We have utilized a tremendous amount of our resources very early in the traditional fire season schedule responding to the Iron Fire and continue to face ongoing recovery concerns,” Beltran said in a statement issued Friday.

Utah County played a significant role in the response to the Iron Fire, dedicating personnel and equipment while also hosting the emergency operations center and evacuation site in Elberta. County officials say those efforts have stretched available resources as fire activity continues throughout the region.

The declaration comes as the Maple Peak and Cherry fires have merged and continue moving toward the Iron Fire area, creating additional concerns for fire officials and emergency managers.

Beltran emphasized that there is currently no imminent threat to Utah County residents but said the declaration is a precautionary measure designed to ensure the county can respond quickly if conditions worsen.

“Our firefighters are exhausted, our resources are stretched thin and we are in a very vulnerable position,” Beltran said.

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Beltran’s statement also encouraged residents to exercise caution during the remainder of the fire season, particularly when towing trailers, operating heavy equipment, using campfires or barbecues, and discharging fireworks in areas with dry vegetation.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days as county leaders continue to monitor wildfire conditions and coordinate with state and local emergency management agencies.