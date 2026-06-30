Fireworks ban in effect for Lehi City

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Driven by historic drought and a surge in wildfires, Utah Governor Spencer Cox issued a state of emergency executive order temporarily banning the discharge of personal fireworks statewide through July 5.

In accordance with the executive order, Lehi City will follow the statewide ban on fireworks, prohibiting all personal fireworks throughout Lehi City during the Independence Day discharge period of July 2- 5.

The Lehi City website includes detailed information for what this means for Lehi residents:

The discharge of all consumer fireworks is prohibited anywhere in Lehi during the July 2–5 holiday period.

Any previously published Lehi City maps showing permissible fireworks discharge areas are temporarily suspended under the statewide ban.

The Utah State Forester will re-evaluate fire conditions after Independence Day to determine whether additional restrictions will be necessary for the Pioneer Day holiday.

This has been an exceptionally dry year, and wildfire conditions remain severe across the state. While fireworks are a cherished Fourth of July tradition, this year’s extreme wildfire danger requires us all to do our part to protect our community.

The ban comes as the state battles some of the most dangerous fire behavior in its history, with hundreds of fires already scorching over 100,000 acres and exhausting firefighting resources.

“This was not an emotionally driven decision. We looked at current conditions, forecasted conditions, fire history over the last six years, and the resources we have available,” said Fire Chief Jeremy Craft. “The decision was data-informed, and clearly, it was the best thing for the community to uphold the statewide ban.”

Lehi City encourages everyone to “celebrate safely by attending the July 4th Freedom Celebration at Thanksgiving Point Electric Park (2650 N Ashton Boulevard, Lehi).”

Gates open at 4 p.m., kicking off an evening full of live entertainment, bustling food trucks, and fun activities for the whole family. The fireworks show is set for 10 p.m. The celebration is a great way to celebrate together in a safe and joyous atmosphere.

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