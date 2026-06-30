Arts & Culture
Lehi Round-up’s “Raise the Mic” helps youth find their voices
Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press
Lehi youth found their voices and built lifelong confidence as Lehi Round-up’s annual “Raise the Mic” contest concluded with stellar performances at Wines Park on Friday, June 26.
Talented young vocalists from across the community took the stage in three age divisions, singing their hearts out to compete for cash prizes.
After a highly competitive preliminary round held at the Lehi Arts Center, the top 27 singers advanced to the Friday afternoon finale, where a panel of judges evaluated their performances. The event showcased the impressive depth of vocal talent among local youth in the Lehi community.
The competition was separated into 7–10, 11–12, 13- 14 and 15–17 age groups. The top three placement winners across each division were awarded cash prizes. The audience had the opportunity to vote for their favorite performer of the afternoon. The audience choice winner also took home a cash prize.
The following are the winners in each age group:
7-10 years old
3rd Place- Evie Anderson
2nd Place- Carter Evans
1st Place- Noelle Rich
11-12 years old
3rd Place- David Harrison
2nd Place- Adalynn Mercy Tait
1st Place- Lucy Goodrich
13-14 years old
3rd Place- Britlyn Allred and Siearra Hyde (tie)
2nd Place- Arya Ehlers
1st Place- Kindle McDonald
15-17 years old
3rd Place- Colby Goodrich
2nd Place- Grant Rich
1st Place- Ashlyn Logsdon
Audience Choice: Arya Ehlers
The energy at Wines Park was electric as family, friends, and city residents gathered to support the next generation of musical stars. The event proved once again that Lehi City has a vibrant arts community waiting to be heard.