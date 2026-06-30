Lehi Round-up’s “Raise the Mic” helps youth find their voices

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Lehi youth found their voices and built lifelong confidence as Lehi Round-up’s annual “Raise the Mic” contest concluded with stellar performances at Wines Park on Friday, June 26.

Talented young vocalists from across the community took the stage in three age divisions, singing their hearts out to compete for cash prizes.



After a highly competitive preliminary round held at the Lehi Arts Center, the top 27 singers advanced to the Friday afternoon finale, where a panel of judges evaluated their performances. The event showcased the impressive depth of vocal talent among local youth in the Lehi community.



The competition was separated into 7–10, 11–12, 13- 14 and 15–17 age groups. The top three placement winners across each division were awarded cash prizes. The audience had the opportunity to vote for their favorite performer of the afternoon. The audience choice winner also took home a cash prize.



The following are the winners in each age group:

7-10 years old

3rd Place- Evie Anderson

2nd Place- Carter Evans

1st Place- Noelle Rich

11-12 years old

3rd Place- David Harrison

2nd Place- Adalynn Mercy Tait

1st Place- Lucy Goodrich

Advertisement

13-14 years old

3rd Place- Britlyn Allred and Siearra Hyde (tie)

2nd Place- Arya Ehlers

1st Place- Kindle McDonald

15-17 years old

3rd Place- Colby Goodrich

2nd Place- Grant Rich

1st Place- Ashlyn Logsdon

Audience Choice: Arya Ehlers

The energy at Wines Park was electric as family, friends, and city residents gathered to support the next generation of musical stars. The event proved once again that Lehi City has a vibrant arts community waiting to be heard.