Advocacy group forms to urge Lehi City’s acquisition of historic Cutler Mansion

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The Cutler Mansion, as Lehi residents have lovingly called the Colonial Revival box-style home, was the “finest residence south of Salt Lake,” according to the Jan. 17, 1901, Lehi Banner newspaper.

Built in 1900, the historic Thomas R. Cutler Mansion at 150 E. State Street in Lehi is a Colonial Revival landmark built by early civic leader Thomas R. Cutler. Today, the stately home has been well preserved by Wally and Arlene Olsen, who purchased the property in 1967. The home is featured on the National Register of Historic Places and marked by the Lehi Historical Society.

Local preservationists, “Friends of the Thomas Cutler Mansion,” are urging Lehi City to acquire the historic residential property to preserve the “historic importance and beauty of the building.”

“To deny our citizens an opportunity to enjoy this building would be a shame,” said Donna Barnes, founder of “Friends of the Thomas Cutler Mansion” community group. “We need to do what we can to save the Cutler Mansion.” Barnes is a lifetime Lehi resident, a former Alpine School District board member, and a retired ASD educator and counselor.

Currently, the Olsen family lacks the financial resources to properly maintain the home and may reluctantly have to consider selling, which is not the outcome they had hoped for.

Juli Early, daughter of Wally and Arlene Olsen, said, “My favorite memory of growing up in this home is Christmas time; we had a table with 11 leaves that expanded and became a huge place for everyone to sit down. All the china dishes were set perfectly, and we would sit together with family and friends at the table. There were always toys, presents for others, and a beautifully decorated 15-foot tree. My sisters and I enjoyed all the holidays, but Christmas was so special in this house.”

“The history of this home was never taken for granted, and my parents worked hard to restore the home for its history and for the lifelong memories we made,” added Early.

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Annie Farraro, another daughter of Wally and Arlene Olsen, carries a lifetime of precious memories growing up in the historic property.

“I have always loved this house; it always felt good and safe. My parents put so much work into making this house our home. Mom and dad put a lot of effort into the home, especially into the yard. It was always gorgeous outside. Growing up, I felt like the yard was our own little park. I have a special memory of riding my tricycle all over the yard.

“My sisters and I were all married in the yard. Growing up, we all dreamed of being married at the house, and we all had garden wedding receptions,” said Farraro.

She added, “It would be hard for us to see our family home be sold to someone else and then not have the opportunity to return and share it with our own families. You never know if a potential buyer would value the history and would want to share it with others.”

When hearing rumors that the Cutler Mansion could potentially change hands, a profound sense of loss settled over Barnes. An impending sale felt like a tragedy for the city. Refusing to let the property fade into obscurity, Barnes enlisted the help of Rob Brems, and together they began brainstorming ways to protect the stately home and the rich history it holds. Brems is from Lehi and is the former CEO of Utah College of Applied Technology. He has held many other leadership positions in Utah’s educational landscape.

“When I heard that the Cutler Mansion could potentially be sold, I decided to do my part in preserving this mansion for its historic importance,” said Barnes. “I spoke with Rob Brems, and he felt it was an important endeavor and joined in the effort to save the building. We are trying to figure out the best way to go about preserving the building.”

Barnes continued, “I mentioned the idea to Wally and suggested that the home would be an ideal place to house the Lehi Historical Society and Archives. As we discussed the idea, Wally lit up and agreed; he said, ‘I love that idea.’”

“My dad’s dream was to have our family house become the site for the Lehi Historical Society and Archives,” said Ferraro. “It would be awesome to be able to come back and visit with my grandchildren to show them the home I grew up in and share the history of Lehi that it holds.”

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She continued, “My dad was an antique dealer, which is perfect because he brought so many pieces of history to this home to be shared with others.”

“The idea of having the city acquire the property holds so much potential for ways to use the building. It could be used for public tours and events; it could become a place to host officials and show off historical Lehi,” said Barnes.

“Having the Archives fill this house brings me joy because I cannot imagine a better purpose for our family home,” said Early.

“There are realtors that have stopped by, hoping to list this home; however, that is not what we want because who knows what would become of the home we all love so much?

“My parents spent their entire lives taking care of this house with so much love. They were so careful to restore it perfectly. My dad spent countless hours working in the yard. It truly was their labor of love,” added Early.

Earlier this month, city leadership and community members were invited by the “Friends of the Thomas Cutler Mansion” to tour the property, giving them a chance to envision its value to Lehi City’s future. Across the country, cities are discovering that investing in historical preservation is a powerful way to celebrate local culture while sparking economic revitalization.

“Site visits can be powerful tools for advocacy and awareness,” said Barnes. “I feel very strongly that Lehi City needs to acquire the property. You need an organization or municipality that has financial stability and the resources to maintain and preserve the building along with its history.”

With partnerships among local businesses, volunteers, and the municipal government, the city has the potential to create a shared stewardship model to maintain the historical space for visitors and residents alike.

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Historic preservation can be a smart financial strategy. According to a 2011 study conducted by Clarion Associates for the Colorado Historical Foundation, “every $1 million spent on preserving buildings generates approximately 32 new jobs. Preservation not only generates more jobs, but it also keeps more money circulating in local economies.”

“We could partner with volunteers and their resources for upkeep and maintenance. I feel it would not take much effort to enlist a group of volunteers to come in and help maintain the property,” said Barnes. “I don’t see it as a financial burden for Lehi City; in fact, this has the potential to generate revenue for the city. Many cities invest in their older and historical buildings.”

The Olsen family’s vision aligns with the proposal to relocate the Lehi Historical Society and Archives to their family home. If Lehi City acquires the building, the family can pass on the financial responsibility while ensuring their ancestral home is permanently preserved for future generations to explore.

“We want our grandchildren and great-grandchildren to visit the home we grew up in and to walk through and learn of its history,” said Ferraro. “There are so many amazing possibilities for this building that the community can enjoy.”

“In recent surveys, Lehi citizens said Lehi’s historic ambiance was very important to them. The mansion is one of the few historic buildings left in Lehi,” said Barnes.

The Cutler Mansion sits within the boundaries of Lehi City’s designated historic district along State Street, which spans from 2nd East to Center Street.

“If the city plans to restore all of the area on State Street, it would be magical if our home was included in that project for everyone to enjoy,” said Early. “To preserve the original parts of Lehi holds great meaning for people in understanding the history and how Lehi was built.”

Early concluded, “I hope with all my heart that the proposal to have our home become the site for the Historical Society and be a part of the entire State Street restoration project comes to fruition.”

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“Imagine how many people could benefit from learning the history behind the place they live and raise their families. I believe it is important to feel like you are from somewhere with a special beginning and you belong to something that continues to become greater.”

Research consistently shows that individuals with strong connections to their heritage experience greater well-being. “Restoring a historic building in Lehi City will preserve our local roots, creating a beautiful landmark that honors the cherished traditions of both long-time residents and newcomers,” concluded Barnes.