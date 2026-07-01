Chayce Beckham draws crowd for opening concert for Lehi Round-Up Days

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Lehi’s annual Round-Up Days celebration kicked off with a memorable performance by country music star Chayce Beckham on the evening of Monday, June 22, drawing a large crowd to Family Park Amphitheater for a concert that brought together music lovers of all ages.

Hundreds of new and old fans alike filled the amphitheater and surrounding lawn to hear the American Idol winner perform. Concertgoers sang along to Beckham’s biggest hits, discovered new favorites and celebrated the beginning of one of Lehi’s most beloved summer traditions.

The concert, originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., started just after 7:15 p.m., but the brief delay did not dampen the excitement. By the time Beckham walked on stage, the audience had already settled in with lawn chairs and blankets, eager for an evening of live music.

The concert location was new this year. Changing from the usual Wines Park to the new Family Park Amphitheater allowed for better seating, viewing and parking.

Before the concert began, attendees explored a variety of food trucks in the parking lot. Vendors offered everything from pizza and tacos to frozen treats and Gelato, allowing families plenty tasty options before the music started.

The crowd’s energy built quickly as the concert began. Beckham immediately connected with the audience with his country vocals. Throughout the performance, fans enthusiastically sang along to familiar songs while applauding newer material from his growing catalog.

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His platinum-certified hit “23” was the last song of the night and drew one of the loudest responses. As the opening chords rang through the amphitheater, much of the crowd joined in, creating one of the evening’s most memorable moments.

Beckham made history as the only contestant to win American Idol performing his own original songs. Since capturing the Season 19 title, he has built a successful country music career, blending traditional country influences with rock and blues while writing songs inspired by his own life experiences.

While Beckham’s performance was the centerpiece of the evening, much of the concert’s success came from the welcoming atmosphere created by the community.

One of the highlights was an open space left in the center of the audience, inviting concertgoers to dance. Throughout the evening, children eagerly ran into the area as upbeat songs played, spinning, twirling and dancing with friends and family members. As the concert continued, adults joined in as well. Couples danced together while parents encouraged younger children to step into the open area.

Local law enforcement also played an important role in ensuring the evening ran smoothly. With the large turnout, officers directed traffic before and after the concert. Their visible presence allowed families to focus on enjoying the festivities while maintaining a safe environment for everyone attending.

Concertgoers were especially grateful for the beautiful weather that greeted them that evening. After wildfire smoke had blanketed much of Utah the day before, leaving hazy skies and poor air quality, attendees were relieved to find clear blue skies and fresh, breathable air for the outdoor concert. The pleasant conditions made for a comfortable evening as families spread out blankets and lawn chairs across the amphitheater, enjoying the music under an ideal summer sky.

Fans also had the opportunity to meet Beckham following the performance. Those who purchased $35 or more in merchandise received access to a special meet-and-greet, giving many attendees the chance to take photos, receive autographs, and personally thank the country star for his performance.

Throughout the performance, the audience demonstrated why live music remains one of the most anticipated parts of the Lehi Round-Up celebration.