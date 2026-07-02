Follow The Flag to unfurl largest American flag on July 4

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

Patriots will gather in Utah County to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday and witness the unfurling of Old Glory across Grove Creek Canyon in Pleasant Grove. Follow the Flag (FTF) has hosted the annual event since 2015. Big Betsy will be unfurled the morning of Independence Day. The flag ceremony, “By Dawn’s Early Light,” will begin at 7:30 a.m.

In preparation for the Fourth of July, hundreds gathered Sunday, June 28, to march two giant sets of stars and stripes to the mouth of Grove Creek Canyon from the Veterans Memorial at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Bagpipes and horses, along with a covered wagon, led the way for the mile-long flag walk. Proud Americans stood at attention, hands over their hearts as the flags passed.

Jordan Fairbanks has volunteered with FTF for the last 12 years. Patriotism runs deep in Fairbanks, as he was born on the 4th of July and served in our armed forces. Fairbanks was near the front of the procession. He walked the entire mile to the canyon, quietly and reverently holding a folded flag in honor of the great men and women who have given their all for our freedoms.

When asked to share his feelings about the American flag, Fairbanks responded, “It’s the only one I’ll ever salute.” His favorite things about our country have been raising his children with his wife and saying that his posterity can “do whatever, be whoever they want and have the freedom to succeed and achieve and do everything.”

Miss Pleasant Grove Teen first attendant, Aniston Seegmiller, also participated in the flag walk. She said the experience was awesome. “It was so cool to be able to come together as a community and be able to walk that amazing huge flag up to the canyon and see the beautiful sky and landscape.”

“As I was walking up Battle Creek Road for the parade, I noticed an older veteran in a chair. He saw us coming forward with the flags. From what it looked like, it was a struggle for him to just stand up out of the chair, and it took numerous attempts to stand on his own. I could see how important it was to him to stand up for the flag and show his love and pride. To me, it was awesome,” added Fairbanks.

“America is such an amazing place, and I’m so grateful to live here. We have such amazing leaders and have amazing people who fought for us,” concluded Seegmiller.

While the flag is on display, the public is welcome to come and enjoy free live music at 8:30 p.m. for three nights in the shadow of the stars and stripes. “Sonic Duke” will kick off the music-filled evenings on July 10, followed by the “Hartley Road Band” on July 11; the mini-concert series will conclude with “Legacy Music: Utah County Choir and Orchestra” on July 12.

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FTF will also host “Run 2 Remember,” a 5k trail run honoring veterans on July 11 at 7 a.m. Runners must register by July 10 at 11:59 p.m.

The 150’x78′ giant flag will be on display across Grove Creek’s 600-foot-wide canyon through the evening of July 12. For more information, visit followtheflag.org